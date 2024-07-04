OSU Baseball: Grand Canyon Transfer Pitcher Commits to Cowboys
Oklahoma State has another addition to its bullpen next season.
On Tuesday, pitcher Hunter Watkins announced his commitment to OSU via social media. Watkins is entering his second season after playing his freshman year at Grand Canyon.
In 2024, Watkins made 18 appearances, including four starts. He finished his freshman campaign with a 2-1 record and pitched 47 innings.
In those 47 innings, Watkins allowed 53 hits and a batting average of .279. He also struck out 47 of the 212 batters he faced and earned two saves.
Grand Canyon eventually fell to West Virginia in the Tucson Regional Final, but Watkins helped the Antelopes advance to the final, pitching 2.2 innings against Dallas Baptist in a win.
Coming into his freshman season at Grand Canyon, Watkins was named the No. 3 incoming freshman in the Western Athletic Conference by Perfect Game. As a senior at Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley, California, Watkins earned team MVP honors and was named first-team all-league, among other accolades.
Following a disappointing exit in the NCAA Tournament, OSU coach Josh Holliday is looking to rebuild a team capable of making a College World Series. With the Big 12 evolving, OSU looks to continue to be a contender in the conference each season.
After winning the Big 12 Championship in 2024, OSU still has plenty of momentum despite flaming out in the Stillwater Regional. As the Cowboys try to have another good season in 2025, additions like Watkins could be what they need to get over the hump and at least make a Super Regional for the first time since 2019.
