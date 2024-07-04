Cowboy Tennis Adds Former Conference USA Coach of the Year as Assistant
Oklahoma State has an impressive new addition to its coaching staff.
On Sunday, Cowboy Tennis announced the addition of Sergey Avdeyev as an assistant coach. Before joining OSU’s staff, Avdeyev spent the past few years as a successful head coach at UTSA.
Avdeyev led the Roadrunners from 2019-2024. In 2023, Avdeyev won Conference USA Coach of the Year. That season, UTSA went 18-7 and made the NCAA Tournament, falling to Pepperdine in the first round.
As OSU coach Dustin Taylor looks to build his program, additions like Avdeyev to the coaching staff could be significant.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sergey and his family back to the state of Oklahoma and into the Cowboy tennis family,” Taylor said. “His understanding of what it takes to build and sustain a successful program will help Cowboy tennis continue its relentless climb in becoming one of the nation's elite. Sergey brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success as both an assistant coach where he helped lead a team to a national runner-up finish before becoming a head coach. He has built one of the top mid-major programs in recent years."
Before going to UTSA, Avdeyev spent three seasons as associate head coach with Old Dominion. There, he won ITA Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 and helped the Monarchs win the Conference USA title.
Avdeyev played college tennis at Oklahoma and was the Sooners’ captain on Court 1 his senior year. He then played a couple of years professionally, achieving a top-10 ranking in his native country of Kazakhstan.
"My family and I could not be more excited to be joining Oklahoma State and the Cowboy tennis family,” Avdeyev said. “It's a first-class program run by a distinguished coach. I am thrilled at the opportunity to work alongside DT. We once competed against each other in an NCAA final and now we will be building towards one together. Being from Oklahoma and having many friends and family there makes it a special place for our family."
