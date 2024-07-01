OSU Baseball to Play in 2025 College Classic in Houston
Oklahoma State will be taking a special trip to Texas next season.
On Monday, the Houston Astros announced the participants for the 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic. Taking place at Minute Maid Park in Houston from Feb. 28 through March 2, OSU will be in the event.
Josh Holliday’s team will be one of six teams in Houston, joining Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Rice and Arizona. Each team will play three games throughout the three days of the event.
OSU will match up with each of the SEC teams. That slate will begin with an afternoon matchup against Tennessee on day one. Playing against the defending national champions will not be easy for the Cowboys.
In 2024, Tennessee went 60-13 and won the final two games of the College World Series to capture a national title. Considering OSU’s shortcomings in the NCAA Tournament in recent years, beating a team that accomplished what OSU is trying to do would be a phenomenal step early in the season.
OSU’s schedule gets slightly easier on day two with a primetime matchup against the national runner-up, Texas A&M. The Aggies led the College World Series final 1-0 before falling in the final two games and losing their head coach, Jim Schlossnagle, to Texas. Playing a program trying to recover from one of the most heartbreaking stretches in team history could go a few different ways for the Cowboys.
Finally, OSU will finish its trip to Houston with a mid-afternoon game against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 40-23 last season and lost in the Regional.
Getting off to a strong start next season will be important for the Cowboys, and wins against some of the SEC’s best could prove large when the NCAA Tournament rolls around.
