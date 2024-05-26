OSU Baseball Wins Bedlam For Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State has another conference title.
OSU baseball beat Oklahoma 9-3 in the Big 12 Championship for its first conference title since 2019. OSU moves to 40-17 and will wait to find out their opponent in the NCAA Regionals.
OSU will make its 11th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which marks the fourth-longest active streak in the country. Although OSU was a lock to make the tournament anyway, the team sealed its destiny with another Bedlam win.
After winning the series in Stillwater earlier this season, the Cowboys got the official last laugh in the Sooners’ final Big 12 baseball game. OSU got it started in the first inning with a run, but things took off in the fifth inning.
The Cowboys scored three runs in the fifth to create some separation. The Sooners answered with a couple of runs in the bottom of the inning, but their luck would end there.
OSU scored again in the seventh inning with a Nolan Schubart three-run home run to take a 7-2 lead. Then, a couple of solo home runs from Kollin Ritchie and Ian Daugherty put the Cowboys ahead 9-2 in the eighth.
The Cowboys had to overcome adversity to make it to the title game. After beating Texas Tech in the opening round, a loss to UCF set the Cowboys back and on the brink of elimination.
However, OSU responded by beating Texas Tech again and avenging the loss to UCF in the semifinals.
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, OSU is looking to make its first trip to Omaha since 2016.
