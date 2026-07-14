What Each Oklahoma State MLB Draft Pick Could Make in Signing Bonus Money

Five Oklahoma State Cowboys were selected in the 2026 MLB draft, which wrapped up on Sunday. What each player will be paid remains to be seen.

But here's a quick primer of how the process works. Every pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft is assigned a slot bonus. That bonus is what each team can play the pick. Teams can play the slot bonus, above the slot or below the slot.

Any player drafted after the 10th round can be paid up to $150,000 that won’t count toward a team’s overall bonus pool.

Here are OSU’s five draft picks and what they could get paid.

Alex Conover

Oklahoma State left fielder Alex Conover. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres selected the outfielder with a fourth-round compensatory pick was No. 134 overall. That pick has a slot bonus of $563,900. Conover was a junior eligible in the draft, so he has the option to return to Oklahoma State. But that bonus makes it likely he’ll sign.

He led the Cowboys in batting average last season at .357. He also slammed 14 home runs and drove in 37 RBI as his offensive numbers took a big jump from 2025. His batting average went up by nearly 100 points. Conover played his first year of college baseball in the juco ranks at nearby Cowley (Okla.) Junior College.

Hudson Barrett

The left-handed pitcher was drafted in the eighth round, No. 224 overall, by the Colorado Rockies. His pick was assigned a slot bonus of $258,400. Barrett is a fourth-year senior and out of eligibility.

Last season he went 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, as he struck out 64 and walked 15 in 45.1 innings. He had arm problems that shortened both his 2024 and 2025 season before his transfer from UC Santa Barbara.

Mario Pesca

Oklahoma State pitcher Mario Pesca. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The right-handed pitcher was taken in the ninth round by the Cleveland Guardians. His selection was No. 273 overall and the selection comes with a slot value of $205,800. Like Barrett, Pesca is a fourth-year senior and out of eligibility.

In two years with the Cowboys, he went 13-7 with a 4.89 ERA in 39 games (16 starts). He struck out 133 and walked 47 in 127.0 innings. Before he pitched for OSU, he pitched two seasons at St. John’s, where he went 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA.

Avery Ortiz

Oklahoma State third baseman Avery Ortiz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The infielder was selected in the 18th round (No. 526 overall) by the Washington Nationals. Ortiz is a fourth-year junior, so he is eligible to return if he does not want to sign.

In three years with OSU, he’s slashed .253/.361/.462 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI. He was a full-time starter in 2024, followed by a truncated 2025 season due to injury. He was a full-time starter again in 2026 and should he return gives the Cowboys an experienced starter for next season.

Kollin Ritchie

Oklahoma State batter Kollin Ritchie. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The outfielder as selected in the 20th round (No. 594 overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a Top 100 prospect as ranked by MLB Pipeline before the draft, so dropping to the next-to-last round was a surprise. Ritchie has already posted that he’s coming back for 2027.

Ritchie hit the second-most home runs in a season in program history with 31, behind only program legend and first-round pick Pete Incaviglia. He also joined a select group of hitters that slammed at least 50 home runs for his career. He also batted .326 and drove in 75 runs as the Cowboys hit the second-most home runs in the NCAA last season after Georgia.