3 Keys To A Cowboy Basketball Upset Over BYU

Cowboy Basketball has one of its biggest challenges of the season right in front of it.

The Pokes are getting ready to welcome No.16 BYU into GIA for their ninth conference game this season, and OSU knows it’s in for a battle. The Cougars are 17-4 on the season, and have only dropped games to ranked opponents this season.

The Cowboys come into this matchup 3-5 in Big 12 play and are looking to make a statement and capture their second win against a ranked opponent this season. It won’t be easy with BYU’s NBA-level talent in its roster, but if the Pokes can pull off the upset, it would be a huge push for their resume when March rolls around.

Here are three keys to a Cowboy win over BYU.

1. Contain AJ Dybantsa

Easily the most important key to this game is to make sure AJ Dybantsa doesn’t take over. The BYU star is projected as one of the top picks in next year’s NBA Draft, and has showcased exactly why this season. He’s averaging 23.3 points per game and has soared above that number numerous times. The Pokes must find a way to neutralize him in Wednesday night’s matchup, or else he’ll help the Cougars run away with this one fast.

It will be on the Cowboys’ frontcourt in Parsa Fallah and Christian Coleman to slow down the freshman phenom, and the Pokes hope these two are up for the challenge. Dybantsa will score, no doubt about that, but it's about limiting his production at all costs.

2. Come out hot

The Cougars have too much talent for OSU to play from behind and hope to win. Therefore, the Pokes will have to make sure they are ready to go from the opening tip. In OSU’s last ranked win, the Pokes were up on No.25 UCF 41-32 at halftime and were able to hang on. The Pokes will need another first half like this to put themselves in the best position for another upset.

Parsa Fallah fueled this previous hot start with 18 points in the first half, and OSU will be looking for a Cowboy to step up just like this on Wednesday night. This game is a long shot for the Pokes, but if they start off hot, the odds could be in their favor quickly.

3. Force Turnovers

The Cowboys play a physical style of defense that allows them to cause turnovers and profit from the extra chances. The same must be true on Wednesday night against BYU to give the Cowboys their best chance.

This will be hard against a Cougar team that takes care of the ball, as they only average 10.8 turnovers per game. But the Cowboys do have a fighting chance as they average 7.6 steals per game.

OSU will need all the extra chances it can get, and the best way to do that is to make sure BYU hands them those chances.