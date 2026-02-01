Anthony Roy's Stellar Performance Gives Cowboys Hope For The Future

Cowboy basketball has found its spark.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys got the job done in Utah, as they took down the Utes 81-69 to get themselves back on the winning side of things. OSU played exactly how they needed to, as they shot 48% from the floor and a spectacular 42% from three.

It was an all-around good showing from the Pokes as Christian Coleman had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and was supported by Parsa Fallah and Vyctorious Miller, who both had double-digit scoring nights. The highlight of the night, though, was from another player who himself willed the Cowboys to a much-needed conference win.

Anthony Roy had himself a night to say the least. The senior guard had 26 points and made five shots from beyond the arc, the same amount as the Utes’ entire team. Roy added four rebounds and two assists to his resume against Utah, leaving no doubt that he was the best player on the floor.

Roy was exactly the recipe the Cowboys needed for success as he scored more on Saturday night than in his last two outings combined. This was Roy’s highest-scoring game in conference play, and it showed just how electric the guard needs to be for the Cowboys to continue to succeed.

This play will have to continue, though, as the Cowboys are gearing up for their toughest stretch of the season. The Pokes are preparing to take on No. 13 BYU in GIA on Wednesday night as one of the best players in the nation, AJ Dybantsa, comes to Stillwater. Roy will have to be the factor that keeps the Cowboys in the game, or else the Cougars could run away with this one quickly.

The pressure on Roy won’t stop there, as the Cowboys will then head to Arizona to play the No.1 Wildcats. This is undoubtedly the Pokes' biggest challenge of the season, and another solid game from Roy could give OSU hope in what seems like a tough situation.

If anyone can do it though, it’s Roy. He has continued to be a spark for OSU with his 44.4% shooting from deep this season, and has come through numerous times when Oklahoma State has been in a pinch.

His success in the Pokes game against Utah is an exciting sight of what is to come in the biggest games of the Cowboys’ season, and Roy will need to continue this momentum, just like OSU believes he can.