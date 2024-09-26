Breaking Down Oklahoma State's 2024-25 Big 12 Schedule
Oklahoma State has its full 20-game Big 12 slate and has its first look at what the Steve Lutz era might hold.
On Thursday, the Big 12 released the conference schedule for next season. With new Pac-12 additions, the Big 12 now has 16 teams and has expanded its conference slate to 20 games.
The Cowboys will begin the Lutz era with a challenging nonconference schedule. With matchups against some solid mid-majors and a Bedlam game in Oklahoma City, the Cowboys will get a ramp-up to the grind of the Big 12 season.
OSU will begin its conference slate on Dec. 30 against Houston at home. In contrast to some recent years, OSU will not have any three-game homestands or road trips next season.
Still, the Cowboys’ Big 12 schedule will be challenging to navigate over those couple of months regardless of where they play. Perhaps the toughest stretch of OSU’s Big 12 schedule will come near the end of the regular season. From late February into early March, OSU will have a three-game slate of games against Kansas, Iowa State and Baylor.
All three teams are projected to be high seeds in the NCAA Tournament, including Kansas, the projected No. 1 team. With only the matchup against Iowa State at home, OSU could see any remaining hopes of making the NCAA Tournament crumble in that span.
Of OSU’s 20 conference games, 12 will come against teams in ESPN’s latest Bracketology. Considering the tough slate toward the end of the season, OSU will have an opportunity to rack up some wins against potential non-tournament teams earlier.
Although the Cowboys will never see a three-game stretch against projected non-tournament teams, they will get a stretch to begin February, facing only one projected tournament team in the first four games.
Ultimately, the Cowboys will not have legitimate breaks or easy stretches in the Big 12. Still, making the most of any opportunities and finishing in the middle of the pack would be a success for OSU.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State's Big 12 Basketball Schedule Released
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.