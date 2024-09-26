Oklahoma State's Big 12 Basketball Schedule Released
Oklahoma State’s 2024-25 schedule is complete.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced the conference slate for next season. With men’s basketball taking on a new 20-game schedule, the conference is set for one of the most chaotic seasons in recent memory.
As the Steve Lutz era begins, OSU is looking to enter a more successful chapter after Mike Boynton made the NCAA Tournament only once in seven tries. With Lutz at the helm, OSU will navigate a solid nonconference schedule before starting Big 12 play against Houston in late December.
Cowboy Basketball’s 2024-25 Big 12 Schedule:
Dec. 30: Houston
Jan. 4: at West Virginia
Jan. 7: Kansas State
Jan. 11: at Utah
Jan. 14: at BYU
Jan. 18: Colorado
Jan. 21: Arizona
Jan. 26: at Texas Tech
Jan. 29: at Kansas State
Feb. 1: Utah
Feb. 4: at Houston
Feb. 9: Arizona State
Feb. 12: at TCU
Feb. 15: Texas Tech
Feb. 19: UCF
Feb. 22: at Kansas
Feb. 25: Iowa State
March 1: at Baylor
March 5: at UCF
March 8: Cincinnati
Under Lutz, the Cowboys have completely revamped their roster after losing most of last season’s contributors. With a mix of veterans and young players, OSU is likely to have some growing pains as it enters conference play.
Still, the Cowboys have plenty of players ready to prove they can compete in the Big 12, and OSU has an opportunity to be a surprise team next season. Any improvement from last season would be a step in the right direction, and a few upsets against some of the nation’s best could be significant for the program.
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls and Jacie Hoyt are set to begin their first season in a 16-team league. Unlike the men’s, Big 12 women’s basketball will stay at an 18-game slate next season.
After making the NCAA Tournament in her first season, the Cowgirls’ bad injury luck destroyed their chances of making it again last season. With a revamped roster, including some instant impact transfers, OSU could be a sneaky good team in the conference next season.
Cowgirl Basketball’s 2024-25 Big 12 Schedule:
Dec. 21: Iowa State
Jan. 1: at Baylor
Jan. 4: Kansas
Jan. 8: at Cincinnati
Jan. 11: West Virginia
Jan. 14: at Houston
Jan. 18: at UCF
Jan. 22: TCU
Jan. 25: at Texas Tech
Jan. 29: Arizona State
Feb. 1: at West Virginia
Feb. 8: Kansas State
Feb. 12: Arizona
Feb. 15: at BYU
Feb. 18: at Utah
Feb. 22: Colorado
Feb. 26: Cincinnati
March 2: at Kansas
