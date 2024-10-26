Cade Cunningham Delivers Another Stellar Detroit Pistons Game in Loss
Cade Cunningham delivered yet another stellar performance. The former Oklahoma State superstar guard has put together two incredible outings in as many games.
The Detroit Pistons are now 0-2 to begin their 2024-25 NBA campaign, as it doesn't seem their roster is adequate enough to string together four consistent quarters, even if there is some optimism around the club. Cunningham is still emerging as a star, though.
As the Pistons took a 113-101 loss, Cunningham tallied 33 points, this time doing so more efficiently than he did in the team's season opener, as he converted on 14 of his 24 shots in the game. He nailed two of his six 3-pointers attempted, too, adding four rebounds and six assists.
The performance comes just a couple of days after he posted 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a 115-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
While the Pistons might not have had the start they might have wanted to the season, Cunningham has rolled into the new year looking fresh and ready to emerge as a star in his fourth season in the league.
Cunningham was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft following an astonishing lone season in Stillwater with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Unfortunately, he spent his time with the program in a time with COVID impacting the environment, taking away what he could have brought to the Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Whether or not Cunningham will maintain his star-level play or whether or not the Pistons can convert that into wins has yet to be seen, but it's been quite the start to the season for the former Cowboy nonetheless.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.