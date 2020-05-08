Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cunningham Tabbed Highest-Rated Point Guard Prospect

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- From the outside, with all the shutdowns and in-person visits from coaches and players still off, it appears that recruiting has dropped way off.

It could also feel that way because the highly-touted 2020 class is now finished and the 2021 class has yet to begin.

I can assure you that Mike Boynton and Co. are hard at work, but we're not going to be taking a look ahead this time. We're going to be looking at Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

247Sports moved Cunningham to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class this past Wednesday, supplanted Evan Mobley from the top spot for the first time since August of 2018.

For that to happen, 247Sports bumped Cunningham up just a tick from .9998 to .9999. That moved him up in a few categories. As mentioned above, it moved him to the No. 1 overall spot in the 2020 class, it also moved him to the top spot as the highest-rated signee in program history just ahead of 2005 signee Gerald Green, who elected to head to the NBA before arriving on campus.

The bump up in ranking also moved Cunningham ahead of a distinguished list: top point guard recruiting of all-time.

In the tweet above from Fox College Hoops, Cunningham moved ahead of some rather talented NBA point guards such as Kyrie Irving, John Wall and Shaun Livingston.

There have been several NCAA and NBA championships won between the list of guys on that list, as well as all-star appearances and a Rookie of the Year award by Irving.

There's no doubt that Cunningham is going to have to prove himself on the court once he gets to Stillwater, but it doesn't hurt to come in ranked higher than some NBA and NCAA champions.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What If... Looking Ahead, Not Back

Pondering various scenarios for football in the fall

John Helsley

by

ZachLancaster

When and Where to See Former Pokes in the NFL and When Former Pokes Can Come Back to Stilly

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys in the NFL look to come home and fans look to where they can see them play.

Robert Allen

Raiders Re-Sign Justin Phillips

After being cut mid-year following a season-ending knee injury, linebacker Justin Phillips was re-signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Announces Home-And-Home With ORU

Oklahoma State basketball has added another non-conference game to the upcoming 2020 season in the form of a home-and-home series with in-state rivals ORU.

Zach Lancaster

Big 12 Media Days Scrapped and Will Be Held Virtually

Big 12 Football Media Days canceled and made into a virtual event

Robert Allen

Timing is Everything for Chuba Hubbard but You Can Tell He Doesn't Want to Talk About It

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard wins an award and talks next season at OSU

Robert Allen

Don't Worry, Chuba's Stayed in Shape

Despite there not being a full spring football schedule, as well as not being on campus for the past two months, Chuba Hubbard has continued training and staying in shape

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard Wins Cornish Trophy

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was awarded the Cornish Trophy on Wednesday, the award for the top NCAA football player from Canada.

Pokes Report Staff

Cunningham Becomes Highest-Rated Signee for OSU During Modern Recruiting Era

Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, added to more honors to his illustrious prep career on Wednesday by becoming the highest-rated signee in OSU history.

Zach Lancaster

ESPN to Re-Air Cowgirl Softball's 4-1 Win Over Alabama

ESPN is going to re-air Cowgirl softball's 4-1 upset win over No. 9 Alabama in the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Zach Lancaster