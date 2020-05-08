Cunningham Tabbed Highest-Rated Point Guard Prospect

STILLWATER -- From the outside, with all the shutdowns and in-person visits from coaches and players still off, it appears that recruiting has dropped way off.

It could also feel that way because the highly-touted 2020 class is now finished and the 2021 class has yet to begin.

I can assure you that Mike Boynton and Co. are hard at work, but we're not going to be taking a look ahead this time. We're going to be looking at Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

247Sports moved Cunningham to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class this past Wednesday, supplanted Evan Mobley from the top spot for the first time since August of 2018.

For that to happen, 247Sports bumped Cunningham up just a tick from .9998 to .9999. That moved him up in a few categories. As mentioned above, it moved him to the No. 1 overall spot in the 2020 class, it also moved him to the top spot as the highest-rated signee in program history just ahead of 2005 signee Gerald Green, who elected to head to the NBA before arriving on campus.

The bump up in ranking also moved Cunningham ahead of a distinguished list: top point guard recruiting of all-time.

In the tweet above from Fox College Hoops, Cunningham moved ahead of some rather talented NBA point guards such as Kyrie Irving, John Wall and Shaun Livingston.

There have been several NCAA and NBA championships won between the list of guys on that list, as well as all-star appearances and a Rookie of the Year award by Irving.

There's no doubt that Cunningham is going to have to prove himself on the court once he gets to Stillwater, but it doesn't hurt to come in ranked higher than some NBA and NCAA champions.