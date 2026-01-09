Cowboy Basketball Looks To Take Down Another Ranked Opponent

OSU men’s basketball might’ve overcome one obstacle, but an even bigger challenge is now present.

The Cowboys are riding the high of their first ranked win this season with an 87-76 win over No.25 UCF. Oklahoma State seemed to come into its own after shooting 47% from the field and displaying a defensive game that has been rare from the Pokes this season.

However, the Cowboys have no time to celebrate this win, as they have a bigger opponent on the horizon. OSU is set to travel to take on No.3 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon, for the biggest game the Cowboys have played thus far.

Iowa State is ranked so high for a reason, as they come into this bout 15-0 with two ranked wins this season, including a win against then-No.1 Purdue. The Cyclones are one of the best shooting teams in the nation, ranking fourth in the country in field goal percentage at 52.3%.

Similarly, Iowa State ranks third in the nation in three-point shooting, as it makes 41.3% of the shots it takes from beyond the arc. This will have to be a main point of emphasis for the Cowboys, who have struggled against teams that shoot well from deep.

The Cyclone’s offense isn’t the only thing that Steve Lutz’s squad must be worried about. Iowa State, on average, holds its opponents to only 62.4 points per game, and it does so through aggressive defense. The Cyclones average 9.7 steals a game and 3.7 blocks a game to disrupt any opponent they face. OSU will have little room for error on Saturday, or else it will fall victim to the same treatment.

Even though Iowa State seems like a modern-day Goliath, the Cowboys have a couple of aces up their sleeve. Oklahoma State big man, Parsa Fallah, has been on fire in the first two games of conference play. Fallah has scored at least 20 points in both contests and has been an anchor in the middle on both offense and defense.

The same praise can be given to Anthony Roy, who has shot the ball phenomenally from three these past two bouts. He has made 10 threes in just 15 shots during his first two Big 12 games and will need to continue this trend for the Cowboys to have a fighting chance come Saturday.

Iowa State will be the third ranked opponent the Cowboys have faced in a row, proving once again how loaded the Big 12 is. The Cyclones will be a great test to see if OSU can step up to any challenge that comes its way, or if it folds under the pressure.