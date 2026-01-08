Cowboy Basketball Makes Statement in Win Over No. 25 UCF

Oklahoma State is showing it can compete in the toughest conference in the country.

On Tuesday night, OSU beat No. 25 UCF 87-76 for its first Big 12 win of the season. Against a ranked squad, there was a clear desire for the Pokes to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament when March comes around, making a bit of an early statement in their conference home opener.

While the 87 points put up by Steve Lutz’s team were par for the course, UCF managed a season-low 76 points against the Cowboys and couldn’t find much of a rhythm all night. While some stretches in the second half from the Knights’ offense kept them in the contest, OSU consistently responded. While those in-game responses were important, simply responding as a team after the blowout loss in Lubbock was also critical.

“Saturday at Lubbock was very disappointing, and that one hurt because I expected us to compete,” Lutz said. “And Texas Tech’s really good, and Central Florida’s really good as well, but I expected us to compete better, and I thought that the competitive side of our basketball game tonight was much better. And anytime we can do that, I think we’re gonna give ourselves an opportunity.”

Also explaining how tough and physical the Big 12 can be, Lutz was clear in his message about needing to compete better, particularly on defense. With the Cowboys getting on the board in conference play with this win, they should have a bit more confidence to continue to take on some of the top teams in the country, of which the Big 12 has plenty to offer.

Even against the teams in the conference that aren’t necessarily bound for a spot in the top 25, the Cowboys need to continue to play with fire defensively. The offensive talent will continue to be there for OSU, but the defensive intensity and focus is what truly set the team apart in this matchup.

After the Cowboys slipped a bit toward the end of nonconference play and struggled mightily against Texas Tech, their response in this matchup against UCF showed that they are ready to take on the Big 12 slate. Nothing will come easy for Lutz and the Cowboys over the next several weeks, but things can become much easier if the defense can give a consistent effort.

Assuming the Cowboys can find ways to stay just as motivated after a win like this, they could have a real shot at walking into Ames and knocking off the No. 3 Cyclones this weekend.