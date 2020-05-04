Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

How Will OSU Hoops Recruiting Be Affected by the Pandemic?

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The past few months have been anything but fun. Sure, there's been a few moments that definitely classified as fun like Mike Boynton and Co. signing a top-five recruiting class, but not much else.

After a couple of months of everything being shutdown, states are starting to open back up and life is very slowly (and hopefully) going to get back to normal.

So, how and when will basketball recruiting get back to normal? We found out pretty quick that Boynton and Co. can recruit very well. Each recruiting class brought in since Boynton took over the program has gotten better and as mentioned above, OSU just signed a top-five nationally ranked 2020 recruiting class that includes the No. 1 overall prospect in the country.

Something that's really throwing a wrench in the recruiting process for all schools, not just Oklahoma State, has been the postponement and in some cases, the cancellation, of the spring and summer AAU seasons.

Nike's EYBL was set to begin on April 17 and they've cancelled events through at least the middle of May.

Contrary to what some might think, the 2021 recruiting class isn't going to be affected too much by the shutdown. Speaking with coach Boynton last week, the coaching staff has already evaluated a ton of the 2021 recruits already and they have a really good grasp on the direction they want to go.

Boynton and Co. have sent out a decent amount of '21 offers, 25 to be exact with one going out last week to an incredibly athletic and talented point guard out of Brooklyn, NY, Khalil Brantley.

There's also a couple of talented in-state prospects that the coaching staff is after, as well as some really talented prospects out of Texas. You can read about a few of them here.

While we're still six months away from the start of the '21 November signing period, the coaching staff has extended half the offers they had in the '20 class.

The real challenge for Boynton and Co. will actually be the 2022 class as they haven't had a chance to get in front of a large majority of kids yet.

Coaches can start contacting 2022 prospects on June 15 as of right now, and with no AAU circuit for the foreseeable future, that creates quite a few challenges for the coaching staff.

With the university implementing a plan to open the campus back up, hopefully that will allow Boynton and Co. to get some '22 recruits on campus and to start building those in-person relationships.

I would expect the '21 class to be fairly similar to the '20 signing class in terms of talent and, honestly, ranking. I'm not sure they can land the No. 1 overall prospect two classes in a row, but I would expect a class somewhere between the last two and be in the top 25.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans

Seven of Oklahoma State wrestling's 2020 signing class were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans on Monday, including AJ Ferrari and Konner Doucet.

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting Notebook: Commitments, Offers, Top Groups... This One Has It All

This past week was the busiest week for Oklahoma State recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys received two commitments from Jaden Nixon and Ty Williams, handed out some offers and landed in a top group of 3 star offensive lineman out west.

Marshall Levenson

Chuba Back in Stillwater and More Cowboy News and National Title Prospect for Football?

Chuba Hubbard back in Stillwater and more Cowboy football notes

Robert Allen

William Hill Releases Updated 2020-21 Title Odds

Vegas sports book William Hill released its updated 2020-21 season college basketball title odds and Oklahoma State is a long shot, but not by as much as you'd think

Zach Lancaster

Weiberg: Oklahoma State Discussing All Scenarios for Football Season at this Stage

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg discusses football season scenarios.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Jaden Nixon

Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State's newest commitment films an exclusive interview with Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report

Marshall Levenson

by

CanadianCowboy

Here Goes: What I Think College Football Will Look Like This Fall at Oklahoma State

Fans, games, safety, what will it take to have a 2020 football season in the fall.

Robert Allen

Weiberg has Checked with Oregon State and has Future Schedules in Predominant Regional Set-Up

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg on Oregon State game and football future schedules

Robert Allen

Eleven Cowgirls Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

The Oklahoma State softball team was impressive both on the field and in the classroom as they had 11 Cowgirls named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team on Friday.

Pokes Report Staff

Pokes Offer Talented Brooklyn Point Guard

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton extend an offer to Boys and Girls point guard Khalil Brantley

Zach Lancaster