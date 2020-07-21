Cowboy Hoops Extend Trio of Offers

STILLWATER -- It's been a busy past few days for Mike Boynton and Co. as they've not only started summer work outs, but they've been busy extending offers.

These offers came over the past few days, but my wife and I took some time off the past four days to take a break and try and unwind. So, let's get down to business.

We'll start with the offer that has the most impact on the 2021 class: 2021 Waxahachie (TX) guard Jalen Lake.

Lake is the second 2021 Waxahachie prospect that Boynton and Co. have offered as they extended an offer to guard CJ Noland back in May.

Oklahoma State is the first Power Five offer for Lake, but other schools that have offered are Colorado State, Grand Canyon, North Texas, Oral Robert, Texas Southern, Troy, Tulsa and VCU.\

I understand he doesn't have the greatest list of offers, but Boynton and Co. know how to evaluate talent and wouldn't throw out an offer without cause.

According to the Waxahachie MaxPreps page, Lake checks in at 6-4, 185-pounds and is an under-the-radar prospect. This past season as a junior, Lake averaged 14 points and three assists per game, but is poised to have a bigger senior season with BJ Francis having graduated this past spring. As for Noland, he led Waxahachie with 20 points a game this past year.

2022 Grand Island (NE) forward Isaac Traudt

With the success of landing four-star guard Donovan Williams in the 2020 class, it appears that Boynton and Co. have made their way back into the Cornhusker state.

While he isn't currently ranked in the 2022 class, Grand Island (NE) forward Isaac Traudt has a solid offer sheet so far. He's received offers from Oklahoma State, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska among others.

This past season as a sophomore, Traudt averaged 17 points and six rebounds a game and is poised for an even better junior season. He plays well inside, but he's a part of the new-aged big man movement and can knock down shots from around the perimeter, even contested shots.

2023 San Marcos (TX) forward Malik Presley

Presley took to Twitter last week to announce his offer from Oklahoma State, just his second offer as IUPUI was the first.

Presley is a stretch forward and checks in at 6-6 and as he's entering his sophomore season, there's not much on him. You can watch some of his game highlights on his HUDL page here.

So far, ESPN is the only one of the three major outlets to have ranked the 2023 class. They've only made it to the top 25 and Presley wasn't on the list, but certainly need to keep an eye out in the coming months.