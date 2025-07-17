Cowboys Court Legacy: Pokes Offer 2027 Star Tyson Pogi
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have extended an offer to 2027 point guard Tyson Pogi, a rising star from Southmoore High School. The 6-foot, 160-pound prospect was nothing short of spectacular at the Peach Jam, averaging nearly 16 points and showcasing playmaking ability with Mokan Elite.
Pogi’s name carries weight in Stillwater—his father, Aso Pogi, was a record-setting Oklahoma State quarterback in 2000, slinging 328 yards in his freshman debut. With Oklahoma State’s coaching staff, led by Steve Lutz, eyeing legacy talent, Tyson’s blend of skill and heritage makes him a coveted recruit who is destined to wear the Cowboy orange.
OK State on SI recently caught up with Pogi following his O-State offer, where he talked about Oklahoma State, the coaching staff and family.
The Oklahoma State offer finally came through. Considering where your dad played ball, what does this offer mean to you?
"This means a lot to me. Obviously, there’s the fact that my dad went there, but more than that is the fact that Coach Page has been watching me play since seventh grade. I’ve been to Stillwater a lot and have been to multiple football and basketball games, so this one is special."
You have been busy this summer. Can you tell us a bit about where you have been playing?
"Our MOKAN group played in Memphis, KC and now Augusta."
The hoops season is quickly approaching. What are your goals heading into this year?
"I want to win a state championship, and I want to keep building off of my sophomore season."
Coach Page understands what it takes to be a standout small guard. What has it been like interacting with him during the recruiting process?
"Coach Page has been awesome to work with and he understands what I bring to the table, which was similar to him. I appreciate his wisdom and for always keeping it 100."
Can you run us through your emotions and what you and the family were feeling when you got your offer?
"I was very excited and super thankful. I just wanted to call my mom and sister to let them know. My dad, mom and sister all got on a FaceTime call, and we were pretty happy together. I love my family."