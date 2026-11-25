Thanksgiving is a day for giving thanks. For the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they’re going to celebrate the week with some basketball.

Head coach Steve Lutz and his Cowboys will host Jackson State at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the first two games during the Thanksgiving break. After a short break to partake in some Thanksgiving turkey, the Cowboy host Tennessee State on Sunday to end November.

The Cowboys blew out Virginia Tech on Sunday in Charleston, an off-the-charts example of how good the offense can be. But questions about their defense remain as they reach the halfway point of their non-conference slate against the Tigers.

Here is how to watch Wednesday’s game, plus projected lineups and players to watch.

Jackson State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Jordan Burks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network/Varsity App (Dave Hunziker & John Holcomb)

Records

Jackson State: 2-4

Oklahoma State: 4-2

Head Coaches

Jackson State: Trey Johnson

Oklahoma State: Steve Lutz

All-Time Series

Oklahoma State is 5-0 all-time against Jackson State, including a 4-0 mark in Stillwater. This will be the programs’ first meeting in 21 years. The series began with a 75-57 Cowboy victory at the 1994 Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage.

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Projected Starting Lineups

Oklahoma State guard Kashie Natt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson State: F Nikk Williams, C Ebo Wilson, G Dorian McMillian, G Chip Brunt, G Mike Williams.

Oklahoma State: F Jordan Burks, C Julius Halaifonua, G Jacob Walker, G Kashie Natt, G Anthony Felesi.

About Jackson State

Like many SWAC teams, the Tigers have put together a break-neck non-conference schedule designed to test them on the floor but also bring in money for the athletic department through stacking buy games with high-major teams. For that reason, the Tigers won’t play a home game until January.

Jackson State has already played at Texas Tech, Mississippi State and Baylor. After Oklahoma State to close out November, the Tigers have trips to Texas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. They’ll also face Tulsa, Memphis and Saint Louis. The Tigers’ two wins have come against Tulane and Winthrop. This is the first time Jackson State has won two non-conference games in a season since 2019-20 and it’s their best start to a season since going 2-3 to start the 2003-04 season.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Jacob Walker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are as offensive as they were expected to be early this season, as they’re coming off a 106-80 win over Virginia Tech. In that game OSU shot 66.7% for the game, including 73.5% after halftime, which broke open a game that was tied at halftime. OSU ranks among the nation's top 25 in scoring offense (25th, 92.2), 3-pointers per game (24th, 11.3) and 3-point accuracy (17th, .417), as well as bench scoring (ninth, 43.2 ppg).

Defense is the issue. The Cowboys have played three high-major teams this season and given up at least 80 points in all three games with a 1-2 record. Their shooting against the Hokies was terrific, but that’s an anomaly for the Cowboys. They’ll have to get much better on the defensive end by the time they get into Big 12 action.

Players to Watch

Oklahoma State center Julius Halaifonua. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State: C Julius Halaifonua

The Georgetown transfer is starting to get into a groove for the Cowboys. Against the Hokies he scored a team-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. It’s early, but he looks like an improved offensive player as he is averaging 10.3 ppg and shooting an unsustainable 58.3% from the 3-point line. But even if that drops to a more reasonable 35% by season’s end, it makes the 7-footer a floor stretcher.

Imagine having him and Parsa Fallah on the floor in Big 12 play, with one playing inside and one playing outside in special situations? It would be hard to defend.

Jackson State: G Mike Williams

If any single player is going to give Oklahoma State’s defense fits it’s Williams, who has already racked up two SWAC awards in three weeks. On Nov. 18 he was named the SWAC player of the week after he averaged 21.5 points off the bench in two games. That included a career-high 23 points against Mississippi State. He’s averaging 16.5 points per game, which leads the team and comes after missing most of last season due to injury.

Williams has a brother, Mason, who is playing at Kentucky, and both are the son of former NBA All-Star Mo Williams, who won an NBA title with Cleveland. He was head coach at Jackson State from 2022-26 and is now an assistant coach at Kentucky.