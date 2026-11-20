The Oklahoma State Cowboys need a win over a high major team. They get two shots this weekend at the Charleston Classic.

The Cowboys (3-1) begin the Classic on Friday with an 11:30 a.m. showdown with the undefeated Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0. After a break on Saturday, the Cowboys will face Virginia Tech.

This is an intriguing difference in styles. The Cowboys want to score and average 94.3 points per game, one of the best totals in the country. Minnesota wants to slow teams down and is holding opponents under 60 points per game. So, something’s gotta give right?

Here is how to watch Friday’s game, plus the players to watch.

Minnesota vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jacob Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.

TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald & Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network/Varsity App (Dave Hunziker & John Holcomb)

Records

Minnesota: 5-0

Oklahoma State: 3-1

Head Coaches

Minnesota: Niko Medved

Oklahoma State: Steve Lutz

All-Time Series

Minnesota leads the all-time series, 5-3, and has won the last two meetings. OSU's last series victory came in December 2015, a 62-60 win in Sioux Falls, S.D.

About Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden Gophers have played just one game away from home, but it was against Oklahoma State’s Big 12 rival, Cincinnati, a 63-61 win. That’s the only close game that Minnesota has played so far. The Golden Gophers are off to their first 5-0 season start since 2021-22. Minnesota is also receiving votes in the AP poll for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

The season is about to get tough, though. OSU is the first of six straight power-conference opponents that Minnesota will play, with five of those games away from home. That list includes Big Ten Conference games. The Gophers have allowed just 59.4 points to their opponents through five games this season. That ranks first in the Big Ten and 24th nationally.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Jordan Burks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys delivered a beat-down to Central Arkansas on Monday, a nice recovery from losing to Texas A&M by nearly 20 points last week. OSU tied a school record with 17 3-pointers in the win, with forward Jordan Burks connecting on six of them. While the Cowboys love to play at pace, the Gophers are going to want to slow them down.

OSU’s defensive numbers are starting to perk up, though this weekend’s games in Charleston are going to give head coach Steve Lutz a better indication of where the unit is at. The Cowboys are averaging 10.5 steals, 19.5 takeaways and 26.8 points off turnovers, but have only played one power conference team so far.

Players to Watch

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota: G Isaac Asuma

Isaac Asuma leads the Golden Gophers with 87 points and averages a team-best 17.4 points. He’s picked up the pace of late, as he has three games of 20 or more points so far this season. It’s interesting to note that he had his worst offensive game of the season against Cincinnati, when he scored just 10 points. But he’s off to a great start from the floor, shooting better than 60% from the field and nearly 50% from the 3-point line. OSU will have to extend its defense to account for him.

Oklahoma State: F Andrija Grbovic

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Andrija Grbovic (left). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grbovic has delivered some intriguing games off the bench as the 6-11 forward is a change of pace from the other bigs on the roster due to his versatility and ability to shoot the 3-pointer. He’s averaging 10.2 points per game off the bench and grabbing 3.8 rebounds. He’s not going to shoot 61.5% from the 3-point line all season but that’s the pace he’s on right now after going 8-for-13 in the first four games. He selects good shots and he’s a matchup problem even for teams that have good defensive forwards.