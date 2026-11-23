If you like points, then the Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team did its job on Sunday against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Cowboys (4-2) beat the Hokies (6-1), 106-80, in a flashy offensive performance that head coach Steve Lutz is unlikely to forget in his lifetime. After all, how often does a team you coach shoot 66.7% for a game?

The crazy part? The game was tied, 41-41, at halftime. The Cowboys surged to shoot 73.3% in the second half. They were unstoppable. Let’s just be honest.

Center Julius Halaifonua had a great game with 22 points. Kashie Natt dropped in 21 points. Luka Bogavac had 17 points and Benjamin Ahmed added 11. Everyone played. Everyone walked away happy.

Let’s be clear — Oklahoma State needed that win. But let’s also be clear — the Cowboys still have a big problem.

What Cowboys Must Fix Soon

Cowboys Take Down the Hokies🤠



Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7m6rcmbL4k — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 22, 2026

The Hokies still scored 80 points and that’s a trend the Cowboys need to start reversing against high-major teams.

Go back to Nov. 12 in a road game against Texas A&M. The Aggies scored 88 points to beat the Cowboys, 88-69. On Friday against Minnesota the Golden Gophers dropped 85 points on the Cowboys in an 85-70 loss.

In three games against high-major teams the Cowboys have allowed 84.3 points per game. In those three games the Cowboys have scored 81.6 ppg. Now take out the Virginia Tech win and the spread is 69.5 ppg for the Cowboys and 86.5 ppg for the other two teams.

Unless Lutz is expecting generational offense from his team every night, that won’t cut it. All Sunday’s win was just masked the team’s real deficiency — defense.

Per Torvik, which features great defensive efficiency ratings, Oklahoma State is ranked No. 83 in the country. But it’s 12th among Big 12 teams and in December that is what will matter.

There isn’t much to glean from Oklahoma State’s other three wins, all against mid-major and low-major teams — Incarnate Word, Queens and Central Arkansas. None scored more than 68 points. But the Cowboys are supposed to handle those teams and use those games to fine-tune their defense against the high-major teams.

Look at the Virginia Tech game. Oklahoma State only forced 11 turnovers, which is a sign that man-to-man pressure isn’t working. The Cowboys forced Texas A&M into 19, but the Aggies play a similar offensive style to Oklahoma State that can lead to more turnovers. Minnesota only turned it over 11 times.

Lutz said before the season that defense would determine if these Cowboys will make the NCAA Tournament or not. He also said they needed time to figure things out. That is what non-conference is for.

The Cowboys have eight more games to figure it out before Big 12 play begins in January. But one shouldn’t confuse an incredible shooting night with the idea that the Cowboys’ biggest deficiency is fixed.