The Oklahoma State Cowboys are already at a crossroads of their season when they take on Virginia Tech on Sunday in the Charleston Classic.

The Cowboys (3-2) and the Hokies square off at 2:30 p.m. with Oklahoma State still looking for a win over a high-major team after losing to Minnesota on Friday. A loss on Sunday means OSU will be .500 with no high majors wins early in the season.

Virginia Tech (6-0) enters the game coming off a win over Northwestern and beat Iowa earlier this year at a neutral site. This is the Hokies’ first Big 12 opponent of the year and they come to the game with a familiar face in the backcourt.

Here is how to watch Sunday’s game, plus the players to watch.

Minnesota vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.

TV: ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald & Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network/Varsity App (Dave Hunziker and John Holcomb)

Records

Virginia Tech: 6-0

Oklahoma State: 3-2

Head Coaches

Minnesota: Mike Young

Oklahoma State: Steve Lutz

All-Time Series

The Cowboys have never beaten the Hokies in five tries. The last meeting was in 2022, with the Hokies winning, 70-65, in Brooklyn. This will be the sixth different city the two teams have met in (Brooklyn, Stillwater, Blacksburg, New York City, Anaheim).

About Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaylen Curry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early this season the Hokies look like they could be a problem in the ACC. Coming off a 19-13 season in which they failed to reach postseason play, the Hokies are already one-third of the way toward last year's win total. Young's high watermark with Virginia Tech was in 2021-22 when he won 23 games and took them to the second of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Before the Hokies, he was the long-time head coach at Wofford where he won nearly 300 games. He knows how to build and sustain success. He's only had one losing season in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech’s non-conference schedule to this point has been a mix of high-major programs and mid-majors, with solid wins over Richmond and Mercer in the mid-major category. The Hokies’ victory over Iowa was in overtime. This will be Virginia Tech’s last high major opponent until Dec. 1 when they face Ole Miss in the SEC-ACC Challenge, followed by a trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are now 0-2 against high-major teams, and the defense is the issue, or at least it was against Minnesota. Oklahoma State allowed the Golden Gophers to shoot 61% from the floor in the second half. Guard Kashie Natt had a big game for the Cowboys. He led with 22 points, marking the first 20+ point game of his OSU career and his first since January 10, 2026, while at Sam Houston.

Another piece of the puzzle is starting to come into clarity and that’s guard Kanye Clary. He hasn’t started a game yet, but he scored 10 points and played most of the game. He’s now hit double-digit scoring in 10 of his last 13 games, dating back to Feb. 24, 2026. The time may be coming for Clary to get back in the starting lineup.

Players to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Anthony Felesi. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State: G Anthony Felesi

One of the reasons that Kanye Clary is having a hard time getting back into the starting lineup is Anthony Felesi, who took the spot when Clary was unavailable to start the season and has played well enough to keep the spot. He enters the game fourth in scoring for the Cowboys with eight points per game. He’s also averaging 3.2 rebounds per game and is third on the team in steals. So he’s less of a defensive liability than most freshmen. So long as he continues to give Oklahoma State steady contributions, he’ll have a place in the starting lineup.

Virginia Tech: G Jaylen Curry

The Cowboys get to wave hello to an old friend on Sunday. Curry played for Oklahoma State last season and averaged 10.1 points per game even though he only started six games. He scored in double figures 19 times, including a streak of seven consecutive games down the stretch. But that didn’t keep him from transferring. VT is his third stop after beginning his college career at UMass.

He’s off to a great start for the Hokies, as he’s averaging 15 points per game. He’s on pace to surpass his career high for made 3-pointers with nine through his first six games. He set his career high at 47 made 3-pointers in 2024-25 at UMass.