Cowgirl Basketball's 2025-26 Big 12 Matchups Announced
After having one of the best years in program history, Oklahoma State is set for another memorable season.
Last season, OSU finished third in the Big 12 standings and fought its way to the semifinals of the conference tournament. The first step in repeating that success next season came to light on Thursday, with the Big 12 announcing the home and road matchups for every team in conference play next season.
With 18 conference games, the possibilities are endless for an OSU team led by star Stailee Heard, who will be entering her junior season. Add in some talented transfers around the roster for Jacie Hoyt’s fourth season, and the Cowgirls are again expected to be a force in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State’s 2025-26 Big 12 matchups
Home only: Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Texas Tech, Utah
Away only: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia
Home and away: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas
In 2024-25, the Cowgirls had many of their biggest matchups on their home floor, securing memorable wins over some of the Big 12’s top teams. With wins against TCU, West Virginia and Kansas State all coming in Stillwater, home-court advantage proved to play a significant role in the Cowgirls’ success.
With those matchups on the road next season, there could be some potential slippage from the Cowgirls. However, their performance on the road was also quite solid, even earning an early win against Baylor in Waco.
With some of OSU’s young core having last season’s successful run as valuable experience moving forward, it should be able to compete with some of the best in the conference no matter where the game is. Of course, OSU needs to take care of business inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to get back to the biggest stage.
Considering the Cowgirls are considered a top 25 team by many going into next season, expectations will be among the highest in program history for Hoyt’s club. With how much talent OSU has returning and the big names it picked up in the offseason, finding a way to meet or exceed those expectations is certainly possible for what should be a fun Cowgirls squad.