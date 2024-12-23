Cowgirl Basketball Inching Closer to Top 25
Oklahoma State’s hot start rolled into conference play, and those around the country are taking notice.
On Saturday, OSU women’s basketball beat Iowa State 81-75 in its Big 12 opener to move to 11-1. OSU coach Jacie Hoyt returned to the bench after a short time away on maternity leave.
In an emotional victory, Hoyt’s team delivered in the final minutes after Iowa State tied the game at 67 with under five minutes remaining. From that point, OSU outscored the Cyclones by six, with Micah Gray’s layup and 3-pointer helping the Cowgirls gain just enough separation to close the game.
A couple of the usual suspects led the team against Iowa State, with Micah Gray and Anna Gret Asi each crossing the 20-point mark. While the team shot only 40.3% from the field, 10 3-pointers and an 84% clip from the foul line were enough to push the Cowgirls to a win.
That win also kept OSU in the receiving votes column of Monday’s AP poll. Although OSU hasn’t cracked the top 25 since the 2017-18 season, Hoyt’s squad is well on its way to making that jump. Receiving seven votes in the AP poll, OSU would rank 30th in an extended poll.
OSU will get some time off before continuing its Big 12 slate at Baylor on New Year’s Day. The Bears are also in the receiving votes column, albeit receiving only one vote. In any case, the winner of that game will have a strong case to slip into the top 25.
After making the NCAA Tournament in her first season, Hoyt had a nonstop flow of injuries that plagued the Cowgirls last season. With such an unforgiving season behind them, the Cowgirls have risen to the occasion to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
