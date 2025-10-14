Cowgirl Basketball Secures First Preseason AP Top 25 Ranking Since 2014-15
Oklahoma State is looking ahead to what could be the best season in program history.
OSU women’s basketball had one of its best seasons last year, going 25-7 before falling to South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. While the Cowgirls finished the year without a tournament win, they reloaded and are coming into next season with one of the Big 12’s best squads.
In Monday’s preseason AP poll, OSU landed at No. 22, marking the program’s first inclusion in the preseason rankings since the 2014-15 season. Expected to be a potential contender in the Big 12 and make another appearance in the NCAA Tournament, OSU should be in for one of its most memorable seasons.
Of course, the Cowgirls won’t have an easy road next season, as they are just one of four Big 12 teams to make an appearance in the preseason poll. They are joined by No. 14 Iowa State, No. 16 Baylor and No. 17 TCU.
As head coach Jacie Hoyt gets set for her fourth season in Stillwater, it’s clear that she has built a program and a winning formula that should last quite some time. While the Cowgirls didn't make the big dance in an injury-riddled 2023-24 season, appearances in Hoyt’s first and third year at OSU have proven just how impressive she’s been since arriving.
Last season’s success was thanks in large part to stellar sophomore Stailee Heard, who will be back in town for her junior season and could easily garner some national attention. Last season, Heard led the Cowgirls in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 boards.
During OSU’s surprising run last season, it secured wins against some of the best teams in the Big 12, securing wins against TCU, Baylor, West Virginia and Kansas State. To stay in the rankings throughout the season, OSU will need to find ways to get big wins like that again.
While Heard will certainly be leading the charge against those top teams, she will have plenty of help alongside her. Along with second-leading scorer Micah Gray coming back, OSU also added some notable names in the transfer portal, such as Amari Whiting and Haleigh Timmer.
With so much potential going into next season, Hoyt and company could easily make another leap to the top of the Big 12. While becoming a national contender in Stillwater won’t be easy, the Cowgirls’ path to that stage continues in 2025-26.