Cowgirl Basketball Star to Participate in USA Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials
Oklahoma State’s star will have a chance to represent her country.
On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced the participants for the 2025 Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials. OSU star forward Stailee Heard is among the 21 players to make the cut, proving her status as one of the top players in the country.
Of the 21 players to make the team trials roster, 12 will make the AmeriCup team. The team trials are set to begin on June 17 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
“On behalf of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Committee, I am proud to announce a talented group of 21 athletes who will compete for their place on the 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team,” said Cori Close, USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee chair. “About half of these young women have already claimed a gold medal with USA Basketball, so they bring great international experience with them. They are sure to be fierce competitors at trials. We look forward to choosing the group who will best represent the U.S. at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.”
Heard is one of seven players on the team trials roster who will be making their debuts for USA Basketball. Heard is one of the top players in the country and led OSU to an NCAA Tournament appearance as a sophomore, so this could be far from her final time to represent the US.
Last season, Heard built off her incredible freshman season, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team and the All-Big 12 Tournament team. Her time in Stillwater has been nothing short of incredible through her first two years, as she has helped Jacie Hoyt turn OSU into one of the top programs in the Big 12.
As Heard begins her journey on an international level, there is no doubt that she has a strong case to make the AmeriCup team.