Cowgirl Basketball's Transfer Class Among Nation's Best
Oklahoma State has been among the best in the country when it comes to the transfer portal this offseason.
OSU has been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason after having a great 2024-25 campaign. With so many important players departing after the season, it seemed like there would be an inevitable dropoff for the Cowgirls next season.
However, OSU coach Jacie Hoyt has been busy in the transfer portal and delivered OSU the seventh-best transfer class in the nation, according to ESPN. OSU has brought in Haleigh Timmer, Amari Whiting and Achol Akot, among others, to pair with Stailee Heard and Micah Gray.
Assuming the transfers can maintain their level of play from their previous stops, next season could be one to remember in Stillwater.
Last season, the Cowgirls finished with one of the best records in school history. After being picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12, Hoyt’s team managed to end the regular season third and nearly advanced to the conference title game.
After a successful run in the Big 12 and being ranked in the top 25 for most of conference play, OSU still only entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed. OSU looked to be in a position to advance past the first round, but a few late issues caused the Cowgirls to fall to South Dakota State in the team’s lone NCAA Tournament matchup.
Coming into next season, the Cowgirls are still projected to be among the best teams in the country. Multiple outlets project OSU as a top 25 team, and ESPN has the Cowgirls as a No. 6 seed in next year’s NCAA Tournament coming into the year.
After not being able to advance past the No. 7 line last season, it’s an encouraging sign that the Cowgirls can potentially enter the season already projected to finish higher. If they could have another season as good as last year, it would be an undeniable success for the program.
But considering how well OSU has done in the transfer portal, it would be no surprise if Hoyt could deliver the best season in team history.