Cowgirls End Regular Season With A Statement Win

The Cowgirls ended the season on a high note.

Oklahoma State played its last game of the regular season on Saturday and went out in good fashion. The Pokes showed Kansas why they have only lost one game in Gallagher-Iba Arena this season, by dismantling the Jayhawks 70-56.

It was the Cowgirls' game from the very beginning as they ended the first quarter up 20-13, and never looked back. It was a balanced scoring day for OSU, as its six-player rotation got the best of Kansas.

Achol Akot and Jadyn Wooten led the Pokes as they each scored 18 points, followed by Stailee Heard, who had 16. Amari Whiting was the fourth Cowgirl with double-digit scoring as she put up 10, and then Micah Gray put up a solid six points of her own.

Oklahoma State had a little trouble with Jaliya Davis, as the Jayhawk forward had 24 points to lead Kansas. Fortunately, she was one of only two Jayhawks who would score double-digit points, as OSU limited Kansas to 48% shooting from the floor and 13% from beyond the arc.

A big factor in this Cowgirl win was Oklahoma State winning the turnover battle. OSU caused the Jayhawks to turn the ball over 17 times, 11 of which were Cowgirl steals. Heard led this effort as she had four steals, followed by Whiting, who had three of her own.

The Pokes capitalized on Kansas’ mistakes, scoring 16 points off turnovers. These steals, along with eight offensive rebounds, allowed the Cowgirls more opportunities to run away with this game.

This was the Cowgirls' second win over Kansas this season, as they have now swept the season series with this win. This win marks a two-game streak to end the season for OSU and currently has them in fourth place in the Big 12.

OSU hopes to keep this four-seed, as it would automatically put them in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament that begins Wednesday. Being the fourth seed would give the Cowgirls a break until Friday and would allow them a better shot of taking home the Big 12 Title.

This statement win at the end of the season should give the Cowgirls all the momentum they need to continue to thrive in the postseason. This will first come into play this coming week in Kansas City, Missouri, for the conference tournament, but will be hoped to be carried to the NCAA Tournament in the following weeks.