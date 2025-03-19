Cowgirls Land Commitment from BYU Transfer Amari Whiting
Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt lit the social media fuse on Wednesday with a simple fist pumping post. Fans of Cowgirl basketball knew that Hoyt had just landed yet another major commitment for the upcoming season, but the real question was who?
Internet sleuths far and wide began scouring the web for any clue of who the Cowgirls may have added. A lightbulb flashed, and we instantly knew the answer to the question. McClain Baxley unleashed the biggest clue of them all last week. Baxley posted a photo of former BYU guard Amari Whiting and her family in attendance for Oklahoma State's NCAA Tournament selection show.
Only hours after Hoyt made her post on X (Twitter), Whiting took to Instagram to announce she had committed to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Oklahoma State instantly got better with the addition of Whiting to an already promising Oklahoma State Cowgirl lineup.
Whiting played two seasons for BYU where she was a phenomenal player. She started all 33 games as a freshman where she averaged 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. She continued to be a pivotal basketball player in year two for BYU. She averaged 10.3 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2 stills per game as a sophomore.
She started all 63 games for BYU during her two seasons in Provo. She was named to the 2024 Cancun Challenge Mayan Division All-Tournament Team. She nearly pulled off the first triple-double in BYU women's basketball history with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
The Cowgirls have a handful of seniors on the roster but a majority of their scoring threats will be back next season. With the addition of Amari Whiting from the transfer portal and incoming superstar freshman Lena Girardi and Oklahoma State is primed for a another remarkable season under Coach Jacie Hoyt.
