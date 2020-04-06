Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Named One of Three Finalists for 2020 Four-Star Guard

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State's one step closer to the end of the recruiting cycle for four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star. Williams took to Twitter Monday afternoon and named the Cowboys as one of his three final schools.

Along with Oklahoma State, Williams included Kansas State and Texas.

Oklahoma State currently has one scholarship remaining in the 2020 class, but Pokes Report learned from a source close to the program it's possible Montreal Pena might not qualify. So, it's possible Mike Boynton and Co. could take more than one prospect in the spring signing period.

The Cowboys are currently sitting in a good position with four-star forward JT Thor.

Donovan Williams, a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard in the 2020 class, is a four-star prospect out of Lincoln (NE) North Star and is one of the more dominate prospects remaining in the class.

After recovering from a torn ACL last spring, Williams dominated the competition in his shortened senior season. In just 14 games, Williams averaged an impressive 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are up from the 21.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his junior season.

Oklahoma State has already signed three 2020 prospect in the 2020 class: Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena. Since the November signing period, Boynton and Co. received commitments from forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Cal Baptist grad transfer guard Ferron Flavors Jr.

Oklahoma State's 2020 recruiting class is currently sitting at No. 10 in the country, with the possibility of moving up to No. 9 with the addition of Williams and No. 6 with the addition of JT Thor as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Land In Top Ten Of Elite Texas Cornerback

2021 4 star Texas cornerback Deuce Harmon has included the Cowboys in his top ten group, he announced via Twitter just after 1 o’clock.

Marshall Levenson

Report: Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech Schedules Home-and-Home Series

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State basketball and Virginia Tech have scheduled a home-and-home series starting next season.

Zach Lancaster

Wheels at OSU Turning on Decisions for the Future, Just Don't Know How Fast

Bob Bowlsby and Mike Holder on football needing to happen, but the how needs to be discussed.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Pokes Offer a Pair of Wide Receivers over the Weekend

Keon Coleman and Michael Jackson III both get scholarship offers from Oklahoma State this weekend.

Robert Allen

Early April Cowboy Recruiting Notebook

It has been quite a busy week for Oklahoma State football recruiting. Several offers have been handed out and the Cowboys cracked the top eight for a 4 star in state linebacker.

Marshall Levenson

Will OSU Hoops Be Affected by May 31 In-Person Recruiting Hold?

With in-person recruiting on hold until May 31, how will Oklahoma State basketball and Mike Boynton adjust to finish off the 2020 recruiting class?

Zach Lancaster

Gonzaga and Dayton Battle in East-West Struggle to Make Mythical March Madness Title Game

Gonzaga's Ryan Wooldridge and Corey Kispert lead the way in win over Dayton

Robert Allen

Kansas vs. Baylor in Mythical March Madness Big 12 Semifinal Showdown

Baylor knocks off rival Kansas to make it to Mythical March Madness final game.

Robert Allen

How are the Cowboys Recruiting in Football During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Oklahoma State football director of recruiting Todd Bradford on how they are handling recruiting without visits or evaluations during COVID-19 pandemic

Robert Allen

Sutton Deserves Hall for More than Basketball, He Deserves Hall for Influence

Former Oklahoma State, Arkansas, and Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton deserves to be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for more than basketball

Robert Allen