Oklahoma State Named One of Three Finalists for 2020 Four-Star Guard

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State's one step closer to the end of the recruiting cycle for four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Lincoln (NE) North Star. Williams took to Twitter Monday afternoon and named the Cowboys as one of his three final schools.

Along with Oklahoma State, Williams included Kansas State and Texas.

Oklahoma State currently has one scholarship remaining in the 2020 class, but Pokes Report learned from a source close to the program it's possible Montreal Pena might not qualify. So, it's possible Mike Boynton and Co. could take more than one prospect in the spring signing period.

The Cowboys are currently sitting in a good position with four-star forward JT Thor.

Donovan Williams, a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard in the 2020 class, is a four-star prospect out of Lincoln (NE) North Star and is one of the more dominate prospects remaining in the class.

After recovering from a torn ACL last spring, Williams dominated the competition in his shortened senior season. In just 14 games, Williams averaged an impressive 28.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are up from the 21.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his junior season.

Oklahoma State has already signed three 2020 prospect in the 2020 class: Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena. Since the November signing period, Boynton and Co. received commitments from forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Cal Baptist grad transfer guard Ferron Flavors Jr.

Oklahoma State's 2020 recruiting class is currently sitting at No. 10 in the country, with the possibility of moving up to No. 9 with the addition of Williams and No. 6 with the addition of JT Thor as well.