Episode 6 of the Pokes Report Podcast is now available!

Marshall Levenson and Zach Lancaster break down the state of the Oklahoma State basketball team right after the “Bedlam” win from inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Saturday night.

The Cowboys pummeled the Sooners in entertaining fashion in front of a packed crowd to continue their momentum at this point in the season.

Oklahoma State baseball started their last season in Allie P. Reynolds stadium very strong, showing some offensive breakthrough in each game.

Marshall and Zach also give some insight and opinion on how they believe the football teams 2020 signing class will finish and how classes beyond are shaping up and some possible names to look out for.

Oklahoma State athletics are currently in full swing with football recruiting, and basketball, baseball, softball, golf, and tennis all in regular season play.