Every Oklahoma State Cowboys Basketball Player's Eligibility Under New NCAA 5-for-5 Rule

Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Steve Lutz put together one of his more unique rosters for the 2026-27 season.

He lured one of the best recruiting classes in the country, one that included a quartet of four-star recruits. He signed a targeted transfer class to provide offense and bolster key areas that were lost to either graduation or the transfer portal.

And while he only has a few holdovers, several of those players were either key to last year's 20 victories or figure to be heavy contributors this season.

Best of all, he won’t have to choose which ones to redshirt.

The NCAA has passed its new “5-for-5” legislation. This is the new rule that changes the eligibility structure of college athletics, removes redshirts except in extraordinary situations and gives student-athletes five years to play five years. That eligibility period will start at either full-time college enrollment or during the academic year following their 19th birthday

While the rule won’t be fully implemented until the fall of 2027, the NCAA is going to apply it to current student-athletes. The NCAA will assess current eligibility based on the new standard and then, if necessary, reclassify the athlete based on which rule benefits them more.

So how does that impact the OSU men’s basketball roster? Let’s break it down.

The Breakdown

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the table below, “years in school” is at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. And “remaining eligibility” is for 2026-27 and beyond.

Player Years in School Remaining Eligibility Kanye Clary 4 1 Andrija Grbovic 1 1* (see analysis below) Luka Bogavac 1 1* (see analysis below) Jordan Burks 3 2 Julius Halaifonua 2 3 Mekhi Ragland 1 4 Benjamin Ahmed 1 4 Ryan Crotty 1 4 Jacob Walker 1 4 Anthony Felisi 0 5 Parker Robinson 0 5 Jalen Montonati 0 5 Latrell Allmond 0 5

What’s Changed for OSU Men’s Basketball?

Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing changes for Clary. He has four years in college sports, including a redshirt, so this should be his final year. Burks is listed as a senior but hasn’t used his redshirt so logically he should get two years.

* — Grbovic and Bogovac will be interesting. Both have only played one year of college basketball, and each has both international and club experience in Europe. OSU has them listed as seniors and they entered college as juniors. Will they stay that way? If so, it’s likely the pair only have one more year. For now, we’re listing them with one year of eligibility left until the NCAA rules on them.

The rest of the roster is clear. None have used redshirts yet so they get an extra year.

There are two additional notes. Kashie Natt, a transfer guard from Sam Houston, isn’t listed on the roster yet. He is seeking a waiver after starting his career in the NAIA. OSU is also holding a scholarship for Parsa Fallah, who tore an ACL late last year. It was thought that ended his college career. But he’s apply for a waiver due to his delayed entrance to the U.S. The NCAA must weigh in on waivers by July 31 per the new rule.