Oklahoma State Cowboys Golf Seek Next Title at NCAA Marana Regional

The Oklahoma State men’s golf team is hoping to be as dominant in the NCAA Tournament as they were in the Big 12 Tournament two weeks ago.

The path to a national championship title defense continues Monday when the Cowboys take on the field at the Marana Regional at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz. The University of Arizona is the host school at the No. 3 seed. The Cowboys are the No. 1 seed and the No. 5 ranked program in the country.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. central on Monday.

Oklahoma State is used to walking away from regionals with a victory. No program in the country has more regional team wins than the Cowboys, who have 17 in their history including a regional win last year.

Preston Stout, who won the Big 12 individual title, will be seeking to become the first Cowboy since 2022 to win individual regional honors. Eugenio Chacarra won medalist honors that year.

Here is a preview of the event.

Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Preview

Marana Regional

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona

Course Yardage, Par: 7,317 yards, Par 72

Top 5 Seeds: No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Duke

Remaining Field: Clemson, San Diego State, Arkansas State, West Virginia, Florida Gulf Coast, Saint Mary’s, Tarleton State, North Dakota State, Iona.

Who Advances: The top five teams will earn a trip to the NCAA championship tournament at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California from May 29-June 3.

OSU’s Last Tournament: The Cowboys won the Big 12 Championship while Preston Stout won the medalist honor for the third straight year.

About Oklahoma State

Preston Stout has been on a heater all season for the Cowboys. He is a finalist for the Ben Hogan award and ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He’s won four tournaments this year, including the Big 12 title. He was named the conference’s player of the year. He’s capable of winning at regionals. He was third in last year’s NCAA Championships as the Cowboys won their 12th team title.

Three other members of the team were named all-Big 12. Ethan Fang was named to the first team while Gaven Lane and Eric Lee were named second team. Fang won two titles, including a shared medalist award with Stout, and finished in the top 10 on four other occasions.

Lane was runner-up at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and fourth place at The Clerico. Lee had Top 10 finishes at The Carmel Cup, the Fighting Illini Invitational and the Maridoe Collegiate.