Oklahoma State’s Brand-New Cowgirls Basketball Roster Has New Numbers

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have essentially a brand-new roster for the 2026-27 basketball season and now each of those players has a new number. Well, except for one.

While Stailee Heard, who enters her fourth year of the program, will stick with her No. 32, there were other numbers to hand out as the remainder of the roster gets ready for the upcoming campaign.

The new Cowgirls had any number to choose from. An NCAA rule a few years ago opened the pathway for any player to choose any number between 0 and 99.

Cowgirls Numbers for 2026-27

New numbers who dis 🤠



Our jersey numbers are locked in 🔒 #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/2xE7aZ7rl9 — OSU Cowgirl Basketball (@OSUWBB) August 11, 2026

Center Audi crooks, who was the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and chose Oklahoma State, opted to stick with her No. 55, the same number that she wore for three years at Iowa State. What's in a number? Well Crooks she wore that number for three years and left the Cyclones as their No. 2 all-time scorer.

Liv McGill, the guard who was considered the No. 2 player in the portal, will wear No. 23, her same number at Florida. She averaged more than 20 points and earned all-America honors last season, as did Crooks.

Other transfers also stuck with their previous numbers. LA Sneed, the talented guard from Utah, will wear No. 2, as she did with the Utes last season. Ellie Brueggemann, the sharp-shooting guard from Lindenwood, will wear her No. 4 from last season. Guard Nene Ndiyae, who played at Rutgers last season, will wear her No. 10 of a season ago.

Guard Talexa Weeter, who was the Division II player of the year at Fort Hays State and averaged 27.5 points per game, will stick with her No. 22 from last season.

Baylor transfer guard Yuting Deng made a slight change. She wore No. 7 for the Bears and this season she’ll wear No. 9 for the Cowgirls. Zoe Canfield, who didn’t play much for Missouri State last season due to injury, will switch from No. 5 to No. 15. She wore No. 15 as a freshman at Kansas.

The newcomers have selected their numbers. Mojca Jelenc, the 6-7 center signed out of Slovenia this summer, will wear No. 3. Freshman forward Annie Kibedi from Belgium will wear No. 8. Freshman guard Addisyn Bollinger from Lubbock, Texas, will wear No. 24.

The Cowgirls recently released the non-conference schedule for the upcoming season and it includes It includes a road trip to South Carolina, a home game against St. John’s, the Bedlam game with Oklahoma and a trip to Fort Myers, Fla.