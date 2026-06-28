Every Oklahoma State Cowgirls Basketball Player's Eligibility Under New NCAA 5-for-5 Rule

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls basketball team produced the top transfer portal class in the country. It just got a little bit better.

Earlier this week the NCAA passed its new “5-for-5” legislation. This is the new rule that changes the eligibility structure of college athletics, removes redshirts except in extraordinary situations and gives student-athletes five years to play five years.

That eligibility period will start at either full-time college enrollment or during the academic year following their 19th birthday — whichever comes first. The rule actually starts in the fall of 2027, but the NCAA is implementing the rule for current student-athletes this fall, which will impact eligibility for current OSU basketball players.

The NCAA will assess current eligibility based on the new standard and then, if necessary, reclassify the athlete based on which rule benefits them more.

After exploring now the new rule affects the softball team, here is how it affects the women’s basketball team.

The Breakdown

Oklahoma State head women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the table below, “years in school” is at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. And “remaining eligibility” is for 2026-27 and beyond.

Player Years in School Remaining Eligibility Talexa Weeter 3 2 Nene Ndiaye 3 2 Audi Crooks 3 2 Ellie Brueggemann 3 2 Stailee Heard 3 2 Liv McGill 2 3 Yuting Deng 2 3 Zoe Canfield 2 3 LA Sneed 1 4 Mojca Jelenc 0 5 Annie Kibedi 0 5 Addisyn Bollinger 0 5

What’s Changed for OSU Women’s Basketball?

Florida guard Liv McGill. | Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That incredible transfer class that head coach Jacie Hoyt and her staff put together just got better because she could keep the entire team together for two years instead of the one she was expecting from Talexa Weeter, Nene Ndiaye, Audi Crooks, Ellie Brueggemann and Staille Heard.

All five are seniors on the OSU web site. But all three have played three years of college basketball without a redshirt. So, if the NCAA is applying the rule in a way that benefits each of them, then the quintet should get two more years of college basketball. It gives a player like Crooks — who is expected to play in the WNBA when her college career ends — more flexibility to decide her path after next season. That worked out quite well for Olivia Miles, who passed on the WNBA after the 2024-25 season and played one more year at TCU, enhancing her draft profile.

There will be an interesting case when it comes to the eligibility of center Mojca Jelenc, who just signed with the Cowgirls. On the OSU web site, she is listed as a freshman. But, she also has significant international experience, including club basketball, and is also 23 years old.

Again, note the language of the rule —the eligibility period will start at either full-time college enrollment or during the academic year following their 19th birthday. It will be interesting to see if her eligibility changes as the season grows closer.