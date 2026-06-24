What New NCAA Eligibility Rules Mean for Oklahoma State Athletes

The Oklahoma State Cowboys compliance department is going to be busy this summer thanks to the NCAA.

On Tuesday the NCAA adopted the age-based eligibility model that it has been legislating since April. It’s the most significant shift in eligibility in years. The so-called “five-for-five” eligibility model will give student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday.

While the NCAA cabinet must meet on Wednesday, it’s viewed as a formality. It will impact student-athletes in college this year and will be fully implemented for the 2027-28 academic year.

How will this impact Oklahoma State student-athletes? Here’s a primer.

When the Rule is Fully Implemented

The rule will be fully implemented for fall of 2027. At that time every student-athlete that enters college will only use the age-based eligibility model. This will eliminate, per the NCAA, “season-of-competition limits, sport-specific eligibility and redshirt rules, and eligibility extension waivers,” with only minor exceptions.

What About Current Student-Athletes?

Oklahoma State infielder Rosie Davis. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA is providing guidance to schools so they can assess eligibility for student-athletes that have at least one more year of eligibility left.

Current student-athletes with eligibility remaining (under previous rules) after the 2025-26 academic year will be assessed by the NCAA and their eligibility will be determined either the previous rules or the new age-based model, whichever is most beneficial to the student-athlete.

One potential example? OSU softball player Rosie Davis. She just wrapped up her junior year and has not used a redshirt. Under the old eligibility rules, she would have one year remaining unless she used her redshirt. But the new rule would benefit her because it would give her an extra year of eligibility, if the NCAA applies it to her.

The NCAA will employ the same methodology for incoming freshmen for the 2026-27 school year. They will either be assessed under the previous rules or the new age-based model, whichever is most beneficial to the student-athlete.

Any student-athletes that have waivers under old eligibility rules must submit those by July 31.

What Are the Exceptions?

They’re limited to pregnancy, active-duty military service and official religious missions. Under those circumstances, the NCAA will delay or pause an individual's period of eligibility under the age-based rules.

What About Outgoing Seniors?

Soooooooo can I get a 5th year or what https://t.co/HYLKmA7r5K — Ruby Meylan (@rubymeylan) June 23, 2026

For those student-athletes who used their final season of eligibility in 2025-26 they will not be provided with more eligibility under either the old or new rules. A good example of this is OSU softball player Ruby Meylan, who played four years — two at Washington and two at Oklahoma State — without using a redshirt. She is out of eligibility based on current rules. It didn’t stop her from asking, though.