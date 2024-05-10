Former Oklahoma State Forward Declares For NBA Draft
John-Michael Wright transferred to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season, joining the Cowboys after three seasons at High Point.
Wright averaged 17.4 points per contest during his three seasons with High Point before becoming a Cowboy, where he averaged 9.3 points per game over the span of two seasons. He spent two seasons under the guidance of head coach Mike Boynton before he was relieved of his duties this offseason.
Running out of college eligibility, Wright declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, making the leap from college to professional basketball.
"Thank you to High Point University family for the great memories I made there. Thank you to Tubby Smith for helping me throughout the first three years of my college career. Thank you to Coach Mike and the Oklahoma State University community for accepting me for these past two years," Wright wrote on social media. "...Time to move on to my next journey. With that being said, I will be declaring for the NBA Draft with hoped of continuing my basketball career."
NBA scouts and front offices do their due diligence. Wright will get looks because of that. While the Cowboys went 12-20 a season ago, Wright has played some incredible basketball in Stillwater. He's an incredible role player, and landing on a pro basketball team in some capacity is certainly in his future.
Not only is Wright a solid basketball talent, but he's a stand up guy and embraces the Oklahoma State program. When the program moved on from Boynton and hired Steve Lutz, Wright showed up to the introductory presser, even asking a question. He brought a topic to Lutz, asking about how the team will move forward -- and whether they would have honest conversations with players about their potential role with the squad.
It's been pleasant to see Wright embrace the program, and it'll be interesting to see what relationship he keeps with it while he chases his dream of playing pro basketball.
