OSU Basketball: Tracking the Cowboys' Transfer Portal Additions
Oklahoma State’s roster looks different after a few weeks with Steve Lutz at the helm.
With an offseason defined by a coaching change, OSU saw a number of important contributors leave Stillwater. Despite losing last season’s leading scorer and a couple of high-upside freshmen, the Cowboys are in a good position thanks to their incoming transfers.
Oklahoma State’s transfer portal additions:
With a season of Big 12 experience, Avery joins the Cowboys after averaging 7.6 points and four rebounds in 31 games with the Knights last season.
Brantley led La Salle in scoring last season, averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Starting almost every game of the past two seasons, Brantley gives OSU a high-volume scoring guard.
After playing a significant role for four seasons at Arkansas, Davis brings elite perimeter defense to Stillwater. Along with making the SEC All-Defense team in 2022-23, he also averaged a career-high 10.9 points.
As the NCAA’s leader in steals last season, Dean’s defense as a lead guard could be a significant addition for the Cowboys. Last season, he averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 3.4 steals.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Jennings brings some size to the Cowboys’ frontcourt next season. As a sophomore last season, he averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes.
Brandon Newman (Western Kentucky)
Already familiar with Lutz’s system, Newman can give OSU a scoring punch on the wing. Last season, Newman averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Potentially OSU’s starting center next season, Ousmane brings more size to Stillwater. He averaged 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in his lone season at Xavier.
