Former Oklahoma State Star Among Top 15 Players in Recent NBA Drafts
A former Cowboy has a reputation as one of the best young players in the NBA.
Oklahoma State basketball has been in a rough state for most of the past decade, but one season stands out as successful. OSU’s 2020-21 season saw the team make the NCAA Tournament and win a game there for the first time since 2009.
The Cowboys’ success helped them reach as high as No. 11 in the AP poll and earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys’ incredible season was mostly thanks to Consensus All-American Cade Cunningham.
In one season at OSU, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Along with being the Cowboys’ top player, Cunningham was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
In a Bleacher Report redraft of the past five drafts combined, Cunningham was slotted at No. 15. Although Cunningham’s status as the top player in 2021 has not stood up, his spot as one of the best young players in the league has not wavered.
He has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year NBA career, which led to him playing only 12 games in his second season. Although his struggles to stay on the floor have hindered his early career, his talent has been unquestionable.
Last season, Cunningham was the lone bright spot for the worst team in the league. He averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists while shooting career-highs in every category.
As he enters the fourth year of his professional career, Cunningham will have an opportunity to make his first All-Star appearance. While he has not reached the expectations that come with being a No. 1 pick, Cunningham is still on track to be the first NBA All-Star in OSU history.
