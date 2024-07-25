Oklahoma State to Honor 1974 Fiesta Bowl Team Next Season
One of Oklahoma State’s best historic teams will be honored this fall.
As OSU looks to compete for a Big 12 championship and make its first trip to the College Football Playoff, it could be one of the best teams in the Mike Gundy era. To cap off the team’s home slate, the Cowboys will host Texas Tech on Nov. 23. Along with senior day festivities, the Cowboys will recognize the 1974 squad.
That team won the Fiesta Bowl and was an iconic OSU team from that era. After not making a bowl game since the 1958 Bluegrass Bowl, second-year coach Jim Stanley led OSU to a 7-5 season that was capped with a win in Tempe.
The Cowboys hit their peak early in the season, reaching No. 12 in the AP Poll after beating No. 10 Arkansas 26-7 on the road. Although the team finished 7-5, it had opportunities to have a much better record.
The Cowboys lost at No. 10 Texas Tech 14-13 and at No. 9 Nebraska 7-3. With a tough schedule against mostly Big 8 and Southwest Conference opponents, the Cowboys could not get over the hump and hovered around .500 all season.
Charlie Weatherbie was the team’s leading passer, completing 38 of his 100 passes for 601 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. Of course, the game in the 1970s was far more focused on the rushing attack.
George Palmer led the Cowboys in rushing with 516 yards and four touchdowns. He was one of seven OSU players with at least 100 yards on the ground that season. Among the others was the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher, Terry Miller, who ran for 335 yards and a touchdown as a freshman on his way to one of the best careers in OSU history.
