Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 23

The game of the night in the NBA on Monday features the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference – the Detroit Pistons – and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference – the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio enters this game on an eight-game winning streak and is just three games out of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, yet it is an underdog against this Pistons team.

Detroit is one of the best teams in the NBA at home (21-6) this season, and it has won five games in a row to widen its lead atop the Eastern Conference. These are two of the three best defenses in the NBA, so it’s not a surprise that oddsmakers are expecting a close game – Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite – on Monday.

This game also features two MVP candidates in Cade Cunningham (third in the latest odds) and Victor Wembanyama (fourth in the latest odds). Both players have been on a tear as of late, as Cunningham dropped 42 in his first game out of the All-Star break against the New York Knicks and Wemby has recorded six double-doubles this month.

The Pistons are still without big man Isaiah Stewart (suspension), but Jalen Duren returned in their last game after a two-game absence.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between title contenders on Feb. 23.

Spurs vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +1.5 (-115)

Pistons -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: -102

Pistons: -118

Total

232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Spurs vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Spurs record: 40-16

Pistons record: 42-13

Spurs vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Lindy Waters III – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Mason Plumlee – out

Stanley Umude – out

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – questionable

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Spurs vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-118)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Wembanyama is worth a look to clear his season average on the glass:

Wembanyama’s rebound prop is set below his season average on Monday night, as the MVP candidate is averaging 11.2 boards on 16.9 rebound chances per game this season.

While the Pistons are one of the five-best rebounding teams in the NBA this season, Wembanyama is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to keeping him off the glass. He’s always going to be the tallest player on the court, and the Spurs star has really hit the boards at a high level this month.

He’s averaging 11.4 rebounds per game across eight contests, picking up at least 11 boards in six of those matchups. Even with Jalen Duren back from suspension for Detroit, I’m not sold on the Pistons completely keeping Wemby off the glass.

Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The Pistons are favored at home in this matchup, and I think they’re in a great spot to at least hang around – even with Isaiah Stewart still suspended.

The Spurs are one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but Detroit has been better, outranking San Antonio in net rating and defensive rating.

At home, the Pistons are an impressive 21-16, and they enter this game on a five-game winning streak. Now, the Spurs have won eight games in a row themselves, but the Pistons have stepped up against elite competition, going 18-6 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

I think they have the defensive infrastructure to compete with this Spurs team, and Cade Cunningham has been on a tear as of late, scoring 33, 28 and 42 points in three of his last four games.





This line suggests that the Spurs would be favored on a neutral floor, but I’m not sure that should be the case. I think this is a discount for the Pistons on their home floor.

Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

