Former Oklahoma State Star Could Have Breakout Season in 2024-25
Oklahoma State’s highest draft pick ever could be set to have a breakout year.
On Tuesday, the NBA’s annual GM survey was released, with 50 questions posed to the league’s front offices. The survey included a question asking who is most likely to have a breakout season.
While the Thunder’s Jalen Williams earned the most votes, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham finished in a tie for fifth. The former Cowboy is entering his fourth NBA season and has an opportunity to make his first All-Star game next season.
One of the main issues throughout Cunningham’s career has been his ability to stay on the court. He has missed at least 18 games every season, including 70 missed games in his second year.
Along with his injury issues, he has had no support throughout his time in Detroit, which has been the worst team in the league in that stretch. While a postseason appearance is nowhere within reach for the Pistons next season, Cunningham could still be a bright spot.
Last season, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists, both career highs. Cunningham also had his best shooting season, hitting 35.5% from 3-point range and 86.9% from the foul line.
His next step will be to continue getting more efficient and be able to lead his team to wins. While the East is nowhere near as strong as the West, making an All-Star appearance on an awful team is still rare. If Cunningham can give the Pistons an outside chance at the postseason through January, he could make an All-Star game and potentially compete for Most Improved Player.
In his lone season at OSU, Cunningham led the Cowboys to their most recent NCAA Tournament win and appearance. While the pandemic stopped him from experiencing a full Gallagher-Iba Arena, he will be a revered player in Stillwater for many years to come.
