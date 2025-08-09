Former Oklahoma State Stars Featured on NBA Christmas Day Schedule
A couple of former Cowboys will get a chance to showcase their skills on the NBA’s biggest day.
Throughout Oklahoma State’s history, it has sent various stars to the NBA, giving the program some extra attention at the next level. Going into next season, the Cowboys are set to have three former players grace an NBA floor.
Of those three players, two will get a chance to play in one of the most prestigious days in professional sports. Each season, the NBA takes over Christmas Day with five games of basketball spanning the entire afternoon and evening.
While the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham will be enjoying their holiday at home, a couple of former Cowboys will be on the court for Christmas.
Marcus Smart
This offseason, Smart was bought out by the Washington Wizards, allowing him to land in Los Angeles. Now looking to help LeBron James and Luka Doncic win an NBA title for the Lakers, Smart will get a chance to play on Christmas Day yet again.
Throughout his time with the Boston Celtics, Smart played on Christmas almost every year, and after a couple of years off, he will get a chance to do so again next season. Smart’s Lakers are set to host the Houston Rockets, headlined by recently acquired star Kevin Durant.
Although Smart is past his prime and isn’t exactly the Defensive Player of the Year from 2022, he will likely get an opportunity to match up against Durant. While he’s already had playoff battles against Durant in the past, Smart could steal the show on Christmas Day with a solid defensive showing.
Lindy Waters III
This offseason, Waters signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs and is set to enter his fifth NBA season. While there is still plenty to be determined about his role in San Antonio, Waters should be able to give the Spurs some needed shooting on the wing.
Considering Waters can easily get hot at any time, he might have a chance to show out on Christmas Day when he visits Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. Going up against his former team, Waters could make a statement in his home state on the holiday.
Considering the Thunder like to give up corner threes and there should be some opportunity for Waters to work his way into San Antonio’s wing rotation, he has a solid shot at having the best performance from a Cowboy on Christmas.