Game Preview: Cowgirls Set for First Big 12 Road Game at Baylor
Oklahoma State has had a hot start to the season and could get a signature win early in conference play.
The Cowgirls won their conference opener a couple of weeks ago in Stillwater against Iowa State. With Jacie Hoyt making her quick return to the sidelines, the Cowgirls knocked off a Big 12 contender to begin their conference slate and showed the nonconference success was no fluke.
As OSU inches closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 seemingly every week, a win against Baylor, which is also receiving votes, could push OSU over the hump.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (11-1) at Baylor (11-2)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Baylor -10.5
Total Points: Over/Under 142.5 points
Moneyline: Baylor -550, Oklahoma State +410
The Cowgirls’ result in Waco could help determine the type of season they might have. In Hoyt’s first season, the Cowgirls swept Baylor but were swept by the Bears in last season’s series.
With three OSU players averaging double-digit points, it will need its usual suspects to step up in an early test. Micah Gray has been the top scorer for the Cowgirls throughout the season, putting up 17.4 points per game.
Her 24 points led the Cowgirls past a tough Iowa State team to begin conference play in December. Anna Gret Asi put up 21 in that matchup and is OSU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points. Stailee Heard’s 13.4 points per game rounds out the Cowgirl’s impressive trio.
Of course, Baylor is no slouch either, with six players averaging double figures throughout its 11-2 start. The Bears have yet to lose at home this season, and they lost only two games on their home floor last year.
While winning in Waco has been nearly impossible for even the top teams in the conference, OSU could make an early statement with a win on Wednesday.
