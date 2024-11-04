Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Green Bay in Season Opener
Oklahoma State is set to begin a new chapter.
On Monday night, OSU will host Green Bay to open the 2024-25 season. Coming off a rough 12-20 campaign last season, the Cowboys went through an offseason filled with change.
Along with an almost entirely new roster, the Cowboys hired Steve Lutz as their new head coach. With only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past seven seasons, OSU hopes Lutz can turn the program around.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. Green Bay (0-0)
Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -19.5
Total Points: Over/Under 149.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -4500, Green Bay +1600
The Cowboys will have an opportunity to earn their first win under Lutz against a familiar face on the other side. Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb spent time in Stillwater playing under Eddie Sutton and was also with the Cowboys in recent years, helping Mike Boynton after striking out on the head coach position.
The Cowboys passed on Gottlieb in multiple coaching searches before he landed at Green Bay this offseason. Still holding the school records for assists and steals in a career, Gottlieb’s return to OSU adds another storyline to the season opener.
As for what might happen on the floor, Lutz has stressed the importance of defense since arriving in Stillwater, but his teams are best known for their pace. Under Lutz, the Cowboys are likely to play much faster than they have in recent years, which would be a welcome sight after stagnant offenses plagued recent seasons.
Although it is only game one, getting a win is crucial for OSU after dropping nonconference games it should have won last season. Although the Cowboys have low expectations entering the season, this game could be the first step to turning OSU basketball around.
