Cameras Caught Doug Gottlieb Throwing a Chair After Blowing 11-Point Lead in Final Minutes
Doug Gottlieb channeled Bobby Knight on Thursday as his Green Bay Phoenix team lost to Robert Morris in both teams' first Horizon League game of the season. Green Bay took an 11-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the second half, but lost by two when Colonials junior Nikolaos Chitikoudis made a layup in the final seconds to give Robert Morris a 80–78 lead.
After a last second heave fell short, Robert Morris celebrated while Green Bay was left shocked over the end of their three-game winning streak.
As Doug Gottlieb walked off the floor towards the locker room, a camera followed him and showed a chair fly through the air. A few fans looked back to see what just happened, but the coach and the chair were both gone.
With the loss, Green Bay drops to 4-6 on the season. While that doesn't sound great, they've already equaled their win total from Gottlieb's first season when they went 4-28. Their next game will be Sunday against Wright State.