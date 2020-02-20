Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Chris Harris out for Remainder of the Season

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Freshman guard Chris Harris has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season. Harris hasn't played since he sustained the knee injury six minutes into the 72-57 win over TCU on Feb. 5 in Stillwater.

"Chris Harris is officially done for the year," head coach Mike Boynton told the media Thursday morning. "He's going to have surgery on his knee [Friday]; we'll kind of know more after the surgery in terms of recovery time and all that stuff."

Harris, a 6-3, 200-pound guard out of South Garland H.S. in Dallas, TX, quickly became one of the stronger defenders on the team which earned him some solid minutes.

He averaged roughly 15 minutes per game while averaging 3.3 points.

With his absence, it's forced Boynton and Co. to toy with the lineup a bit, but with the Cowboys hitting their stride late in the season, they seemed to make the adjustment.

"We haven't had him for a little bit now, so I think we've adjusted okay," said coach Boynton. "Obviously cuts down on the depth that we have, something that can be important as you go to the later parts of the season. At the same time, sometimes...I want to make sure...less is more sometimes, less options. I think it'll give some other guys some clarity on where their minutes may be coming from as opposed to having to balance those out a little bit more evenly throughout the roster."

Oklahoma State is back in action this coming Saturday as they play host to Oklahoma for the 240th installment of the Bedlam series. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cunningham Tabbed Naismith High School Player of the Year Finalist

2020 Oklahoma State basketball signee Cade Cunningham has been named one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Player of the Year.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Football: Offseason News and Notes

News and note from the offseason with Oklahoma State football like player involvement with Coaches vs. Cancer and the start of Competition Day

Robert Allen

The Rock or Principal that Oklahoma State Football Recruiting is Built On

New recruiting coordinator Todd Bradford talks about the philosophy behind Oklahoma State football recruiting

Robert Allen

Ready or Not, It Looks Like NCAA Transfer Changes are on the Way

The NCAA may soon revamp their transfer and waiver policies and Pokes Report talked to Ben Dyson of Oklahoma State athletics and compliance about it.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Down Arizona State on Way Back Home

Oklahoma State baseball with Cade Cabbiness leading the way upsets Arizona State 2-1

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Tough Early Season Road Slate Preparing Cowgirls for Postseason

The tough competition to start the 2020 season is going to be instrumental in helping Oklahoma State softball late in the season as they try and get back to the Women's College World Series for a second-straight season.

Zach Lancaster

Rawls Sets His Official Visit for Spring Game Weekend

Marshall, Texas athlete Lyrik Rawls sets an official visit with Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Bandwagon had a Brief Life for Cowboys and NCAA, the Key Word is Brief

Oklahoma State was on a roll, adopted a new style, but that all changed in the loss to West Virginia

Robert Allen

by

Mojo52

Pokes Suffer Second Half Meltdown in 65-47 Loss to West Virginia

It was a tale of two halves as Oklahoma State suffers a complete meltdown in the second half to lose to West Virginia.

Zach Lancaster

ESPN's Fake News, Garrett's Claim Unfair to Mason Rudolph

Myls Garrett has accused Mason Rudolph but the NFL found no evidence and nobody involved is backing Garrett's claim.

Robert Allen

by

The Gov