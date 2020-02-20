Chris Harris out for Remainder of the Season

STILLWATER -- Freshman guard Chris Harris has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season. Harris hasn't played since he sustained the knee injury six minutes into the 72-57 win over TCU on Feb. 5 in Stillwater.

"Chris Harris is officially done for the year," head coach Mike Boynton told the media Thursday morning. "He's going to have surgery on his knee [Friday]; we'll kind of know more after the surgery in terms of recovery time and all that stuff."

Harris, a 6-3, 200-pound guard out of South Garland H.S. in Dallas, TX, quickly became one of the stronger defenders on the team which earned him some solid minutes.

He averaged roughly 15 minutes per game while averaging 3.3 points.

With his absence, it's forced Boynton and Co. to toy with the lineup a bit, but with the Cowboys hitting their stride late in the season, they seemed to make the adjustment.

"We haven't had him for a little bit now, so I think we've adjusted okay," said coach Boynton. "Obviously cuts down on the depth that we have, something that can be important as you go to the later parts of the season. At the same time, sometimes...I want to make sure...less is more sometimes, less options. I think it'll give some other guys some clarity on where their minutes may be coming from as opposed to having to balance those out a little bit more evenly throughout the roster."

Oklahoma State is back in action this coming Saturday as they play host to Oklahoma for the 240th installment of the Bedlam series. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.