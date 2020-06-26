Report: Hidde Roessink to Transfer to UMKC

STILLWATER -- Less than 10 days after Oklahoma State big man Hidde Roessink entered the transfer portal, he's found a landing spot. According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Roessink has landed at UMKC

Roessink entered the transfer portal shortly after fellow big man Yor Anei entered the transfer portal. That leaves Mike Boynton and Co. rather light in the depth chart at post, but Kalib Boone is poised for a solid sophomore season and incoming freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe adds a whole other dynamic.

Roessink, a 6-10, 220-pound forward out of Arnhem, The Netherlands, came to Oklahoma State from the pro team the Dreamfield Dolphins in The Netherlands.

His first and only season in Stillwater, Roessink injured his knee early in the season and never really recovered to find his rhythm again. Due to his injury, he fell down through the depth chart and played in very limited minutes throughout the year.

He played in just 20 games for the Pokes, averaging just 0.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

I think a couple of factors played into Oklahoma State not panning out for Roessink. It was his first full year in America, then he hurt his knee early on in the year and just seemed to never fully recover mentally.

I was talking to the Tulsa World's Frank Bonner and we both agreed that his skill set and all the tangibles for him to be successful are there. He has great size, yet is mobile enough to thrive as a stretch forward. Even though he only averaged 0.8 points this past year, he has a great shot, especially from the mid-range and beyond.