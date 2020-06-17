Pokes Report
Report: Hidde Roessink Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Another Cowboy big man has entered the transfer portal. According to a report from 247Sports, sophomore forward Hidde Roessink has entered the transfer portal.

The news on Roessink comes just a little more than 24 hours after Cowboy center Yor Anei entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Roessink is a 6-10, 220-pound forward out of Arnhem, The Netherlands. He came to Oklahoma State from the pro team the Dreamfield Dolphins in The Netherlands.

Roessink was limited to just 20 games during his freshman season due to a knee injury he sustained early in the season.

Due to the injury, Roessink fell through the depth chart and saw limited minutes. In the 20 games he played in, he averaged just 0.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

