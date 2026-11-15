How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowgirls Basketball vs. South Dakota State: Time, TV Channel, Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowgirls head coach Jacie Hoyt said earlier this year that she wants to play games like this on the road. Of course, she wants to win those games too.

On the heels of losing to Tulsa on Thursday, Oklahoma State (3-1) heads to Brookings, S.D, to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) at 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

This was one of those games Hoyt circled before the season, one she felt would test her Cowgirls in a way that few mid-majors are able to do. That's because Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston has built SDSU into a juggernaut at the mid-major level. This is a team that regularly goes to the NCAA Tournament and is one of the most dominant programs in the Summit League.

Hoyt knows that all too well. The last time the two teams played was in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, when the Jackrabbits beat the Cowgirls, 74-68, in the first round. Oklahoma State has not beaten South Dakota State in two tries.

For that reason, many high major schools don't go to Brookings to play. Well, Oklahoma State follows Texas into town, as the Longhorns played the Jackrabbits on Wednesday night and won by 30 points.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Sunday's game, along with a preview.

No. 19 Oklahoma State at South Dakota State

Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: First Bank and Trust Center, Brookings, S.D.

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV/Stream: CBS Sports Network (Alex Heinert, Missy Heidrick, Ana Bellinghausen)

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick)

Records

South Dakota State: 1-2 (Last game: Texas 93, SDSU 63, Wednesday)

Oklahoma State: 3-1 (Last game: Tulsa 64, Oklahoma State 62, OT, Thursday)

Head Coaches

South Dakota State: Aaron Johnston

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

About South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Brooklyn Meyer. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aaron Johnston has spent his entire head coaching career at South Dakota State, and these are not the games that scare him. He's taken his Jackrabbits from Division II (where they won a national title) to Division I, where they’ve been to the NCAA Tournament 14 times and won a WNIT title. SDSU has claimed 11 Summit League regular-season crowns and 13 Summit League tournament crowns. He is a nine-time Summit League coach of the year. These are the games that get him out of bed in the morning.

That said it’s been a rough start. The Jackrabbits lost their opener at the buzzer against Creighton and took one on the chin against Texas. In between, they beat Northern Iowa. SDSU has four more high-majors on the slate (Kansas, Rutgers, Kentucky and Ole Miss) along with a trip to Gonzaga, which is now in the Pac-12. By January, the Jackrabbits should be more than ready for Summit League action.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Jacie Hoyt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State ran into its first speed bump of the season as they lost to Tulsa in overtime. After three blowouts at home, in which the Cowgirls looked comfortable, they didn't look nearly as comfortable on the road against the Golden Hurricane. The offense looked discombobulated, the defense was inconsistent and down the stretch Oklahoma State simply couldn't hit a big shot. For Tulsa, it was the first time they beat a Top 25 team in 51 tries.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt said after the game it will take time for this team to come together. There is only one player returning from last year’s team — guard Stailee Heard. There were times down the stretch when there was a lack of assertiveness. As the Cowgirls get more games together, that should change.

Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SDSU F Brooklyn Meyer vs. Oklahoma State C Audi Crooks

Brooklyn Meyer is back for a fifth year after she received a temporary restraining order to play one more year of college basketball. She was going to play volleyball for the Jackrabbits before she got the waiver. She is one of the best players in program history and entered the season with 2,097 career points, third-most in SDSU history, and a lifetime shooting rate of 60.9%, bet in program history. She’s averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game. Meyer can play low or she can bring the ball out to the mid-range and work there. But he’s unlikely to shoot a 3-pointer.

This puts Crooks right in the crosshairs in this matchup. Crooks is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She’s also blocking 1.3 shots per game. She’s the tallest Cowgirl likely to play on Sunday at 6-3. Crooks is a model of consistency on offense. She has shot at least 60% each of the last two seasons. But Meyer will look to bring her out of the paint and put her in situations where she can drive or shoot. Crooks will have to get the better of Meyer down low, especially on the offense end. Given how important both are offensively, they’re unlikely to defend each other the whole game. But when they do go 1-on-1, it should be fun to watch.