How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowgirls Basketball vs. Tulsa: Time, TV Channel, Matchup to Watch

After three games, it’s time for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to hit the road.

The Cowgirls (3-0) will play their next two games on the road, beginning with a 5 p.m. contest with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) on Thursday. That’s followed by a weekend contest with South Dakota State, one of the best teams the Cowgirls will face in non-conference.

Head coach Jacie Hoyt watched her team dominate in their first three games on both sides of the ball. The Cowgirls held their first two opponents under 40 for the first time since the program's inaugural 1973-74 season. They’re allowing 44.3 points per game so far.

OSU leads the all-time series against Tulsa 18-6, including a 7-2 mark in away games, and is 1-0 under Hoyt.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Friday’s game, along with a preview.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa

Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday, Nov. 12

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center, Tulsa

Time: 5 pm. CT

TV/Stream: ESPN+/ESPNU (Krista Blunk, Brooke Weisbrod)

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick)

Records

Tulsa: 1-1 (Last game: Arkansas 89, Northwestern State 59, Monday)

Oklahoma State: 3-0 (Last game: Tulsa 67, Rogers State 40, Sunday)

Head Coaches

Tulsa: Angie Nelp

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

About Tulsa

Tulsa has been consistent winners under head coach Angie Nelp, who is closing in on 100 wins with the Golden Hurricane. She led Tulsa to 25 wins and a share of the 2023–24 American Conference regular-season championship. She’s also taken them to three postseason appearances, but none of them were in the NCAA Tournament.

While Nelp is leaning into freshmen early in the season, she still has senior guard Mady Cartwright as she enters the game preparing to make her 96th career start. With Tulsa she has 1,059 points, 150 made 3-pointers and 253 made free throws. Tulsa should be one of the better teams in the American Conference. The Golden Hurricane has won at least 11 league games in each of the past three seasons.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State center Audi Crooks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowgirls moved up in both polls this week, as they’re now No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 20 in the USA Today Top 25 coaches poll. That’s on the back of three straight dominant wins over low- and mid-major teams, one of which went to the NCAA Tournament last season. OSU led wire-to-wire in all three games and has held the first three opponents to 44.3 points per game.

Guard Liv McGill is already leaving her imprint on the Cowgirls, and she’s only been a part ofhte program for three games. The transfer from Florida is averaging more than 16 points per game and she’s 10th in the country with 20 assists in three games. Center Audi Crooks is also averaging 16 points per game.

Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Liv McGill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tulsa G Alexa Kinas vs. OSU G Liv McGill

Alexa Kinas transferred to Tulsa from Loyola Chicago before this season and she’s already made an impact. After just two games, she’s leading the Golden Hurricane in scoring (12.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and steals (2.5) and playing 30 minutes per game. It’s the sort of impact that Help had hoped for when the Kaukauna, Wis., native transferred in for her junior season. She’s the kind of player that Tulsa can build around the next few seasons.

This sounds like a job for McGill, who along with being Oklahoma State’s best guard so far has also emerged as the team’s best on-ball defender. She’s managed five steals in three games. McGill is 5-9 and Kinas is 5-8, so this feels like the matchup that head coach Jacie Hoyt will go to defensively. McGill will probably get some help from Stailee Heard and Yuting Deng, but McGill figures to defend Kinas the bulk of the minutes.