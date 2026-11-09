How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowgirls Basketball vs. Northwestern State: Time, TV Channel, Top Matchup

Why are the Oklahoma State Cowgirls playing the Northwestern State Demons on Monday morning? It’s education day at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowgirls (2-0) will host not only the Demons (1-1) but what will likely be thousands of elementary and middle school students who are cutting school. Ok, they were invited and the Cowgirls host a game like this every year. But, hey, let’s let the kids think they’re living a little., shall we?

For Oklahoma State it is an early wake-up call at a time when they’re normally in class. Hopefully head coach Jacie Hoyt wrote them a note as the Cowgirls seek their third straight win of the season against one of the traditional powers in the Southland Conference that is building up under a new coach.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Monday's game, along with a preview.

Northwestern State vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Liv McGill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt, Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM, Varsity Network App (Casey Kendrick, Dave Hunziker)

Records

Northwestern State: 1-1 (Last game: Arkansas 89, Northwestern State 59, Friday)

Oklahoma State: 2-0 (Last game: OSU 92, Morgan State 38, Friday)

Head Coaches

Morgan State: Alan Frey

Oklahoma State: Jacie Hoyt

About Northwestern State

Alan Frey is in his first year with the Demons so it’s hard to tell how good this team can be before it reaches Southland Conference in December. Junior KP Parr scored a career-high 20 points in the loss to Arkansas on 7-of-10 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists. She’s one of several transfers for the Demons, having played before at Wichita State and Texas State.

Frey is inheriting a team that is coming off an 18-14 season with a 14-8 record in Southland Conference action. Traditionally, the Demons are contenders in their conference and should represent a test for the Cowgirls on the level of Southern, which has been to the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowgirls have taken care of their first two games with easy, allowing 77 points in those two games. It’s the first time the Cowgirls have allowed fewer than 40 points in each of their first two games of the season since the program’s first season in 1974-75. Defense has been a focus this offseason, even as Hoyt has added some of the best offensive talent in the country this offseason.

Center Audi Crooks, that top transfer in the portal this offseason, is coming off a game against Morgan State in which he had her first double-double as a Cowgirl with 14 points and 11 rebounds, extending her double-figure scoring streak to 100 straight games. She’s as automatic as they come in women’s college basketball.

Matchup to Watch

Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Northwestern State G Chloe Donnell vs. OSU G Stailee Heard

Chloe Donnell is Northwestern State’s leading scorer with 24 points per game. She’s also the Demons’ most efficient scorer from deep. She has made 16 field goals, 14 of which are 3-pointers, and she’s made 50% so far. She only has four rebounds and four assists, so it’s clear that Parr handles the point and she’s the off-guard. It’s more likely McGill is going to pick up Parr since she’s the point.

It’s hard to say who will guard Donnell. Given the matchup, I think Hoyt will go with her most experienced player, Heard, to slow Donnell down. Heard is a physical guard who has three inches of height on Donnell (5-8), so that allows her to better contest shots from deep and affect Donnell’s follow-through. Heard is also good at avoiding fouls on deep contests. Donnell is going to put up shot, so the Cowgirls need an experienced defender to lock her down.